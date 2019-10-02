Death Notices – October 2019

Published October 2 2019

Lynne Grant

GRANT, Margaret “Lynne” passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital in her 47th year. Loving wife of Darren Abell, dear mother of Zachary and Alexis. Sadly missed by her mother Rose and siblings Wade (Dawn Walsh) and Lisa (Ron Rayner ) all of Port Dover. Predeceased by her father Bill. Lynne loved to be with family and friends, she adored her children and loved riding their motorcycle. A Celebration of Lynne’s Life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the RCL Branch #158, 208 Market St., Port Dover from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, a trust fund for her children is being established, please contact the funeral home for details or a donation to a charity of one’s choice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Ralph Jesson

JESSON, Ralph – Passed away peacefully at Woodstock Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Loving husband of Anna. Cherished father of Colina McLay, Clare Mann (Randy), Lillian Miller (William) and Ralph Jesson (Erin). Loving grandfather to Ryan (Melissa), Christie, Cassie, Connor, Sidney, Henry, Reid and Elise. Ralph was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. The Jesson family would like to thank Dr. Tran, Dr. Mosey, Nurse Jennifer, the staff of Woodstock Adult Day Care Centre and Angela, Danielle and Jaclyn from Care Partners for all of their care. A visitation will be held at the Smith-LeRoy Funeral Home, 69 Wellington St. North, Woodstock (519-537-3611), on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Parish, 1420 Devonshire Ave, Woodstock on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation directly to Woodstock Hospital or a charity of your choice. Personal condolences may be sent at www.smithleroy.com R.I.P.

Fred Kent

KENT, Frederick David Kent – Peacefully at the Norfolk General Hospital on Monday, September 23, 2019 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Joan Elaine Kent (née Grant) and father of Michael Dwayne Kent (Sheri) and David Scott Kent. Grandfather of Andrew, Phillip Aaron and Eric Kent (their mother Angela). Fred is also survived by his sister-in-law Marlene Kent of Hendersonville, N.C. and brother-in-law Douglas Grant of Simcoe, niece Julie Shapiro, nephews Jeffrey Kent, Gregory Grant and Gary Grant as well as several cousins. Predeceased by his parents Frederick and Janet (Jones) Kent, brother Douglas Kent and sister-in-law Carol Grant. Fred’s 36-year educational career included positions of teacher, vice principal and principal in Hamilton, Waterford, Simcoe, Townsend and Courtland, retiring in 1988. Fred was a member of Old Windham United Church since 1963 serving as an Elder and Council Chairperson. He played an active role as a Simcoe Lions Club Past President and Life Member of Lions International. Fred enjoyed his years of community contribution with Lynn Valley Boy Scouts, Regional Police Commission, Simcoe Housing Authority, Norfolk General Hospital, Area and Regional Councils, Norfolk County Fair and the Norfolk District of the Retired Teachers of Ontario. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc. 361 Main St., Port Dover (226-290-9093) in care of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Old Windham United Church, 30 Glendale Cres. Simcoe from 2 – 4:30 p.m. with a brief Service of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Fred’s memory are asked to consider Old Windham United Church or a charity of their choice. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Thelma Misner

MISNER, Thelma of Port Dover, passed away peacefully at Dover Cliffs Nursing Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved mother of Marcia Haviland. Will be missed by her sisters-in-law, Florence Watkinson, Eleanor Misner and Bertha Misner and by nephew Tony (Pam) Jackson, and many other nieces and nephews. Thelma was predeceased by her husband Charles (2000), son Allan (2000), son-in-law Doug (2010), three 3 sisters and one brother. In keeping with Thelma’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Service of Remembrance to celebrate her life will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Market and St. George Sts.) Port Dover on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca