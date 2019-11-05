Death Notices – November 2019





Published November 6, 2019

Leslie Alexander

ALEXANDER, Leslie Mae (Hall)

June 1, 1947 – October 24, 2019.

With great sorrow we announce the passing of Leslie at Laurel Place Hospice. Leslie was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Leslie leaves behind her loving husband Cliff; her daughter Jennifer (Paul); her son Anthony (Melanie); and granddaughter Isla and her sister JoAnne Easton (Bob). Leslie was born in Brantford, Ontario, living her early years in Brantford and then Port Ryerse. She moved to Winnipeg in the early ’70s where she met her husband Cliff, married in 1974, and moved to Surrey in 1976. Early Childhood Education was her formal education and she established her own business, Kaleidoscope preschool, out of their home and enjoyed this venture for many years. They then moved to Peachland in 2000 and remained there until 2017 when they moved back to Surrey to be closer to their children. Her positive attitude, thoughtfulness, kindness, and sense of humour were an inspiration to all. We want to thank everyone at Laurel Place Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Leslie. A Celebration of Life was held for Leslie on Saturday, November 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Memorial Fraser Heights Chapel, 14835 Fraser Highway, Surrey, British Columbia. Private interment at a later date. For online condolences please visit First Memorial Funeral Services, Fraser Heights Chapel.

Katherine Burbidge

BURBIDGE, Katherine Eleanor (née Yardley), of Port Dover, Ontario, January 14, 1931- October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Allison (predeceased), Kay will be deeply missed by her children, Mary Burbidge (gary hicks) of Coe Hill, Ian (Sandy Conrad) of Paisley, and Doug (Julia Wallace) of Ottawa; her grandchildren, Morag (Todd), Rab (Dixie), Darius (Jennifer), Siobhan (Jonathon), Andrea (Laurence), David, Leo (Jennifer) and great-grandchild, Sébastien; her sister Margie Fina (Helmut), sister-in-law, Margaret Hunter, and brother-in-law John Burbidge (Barbara). Kay’s great passions were her family, music, the great outdoors, and teaching. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Kay began her career as a teacher in Dundas in 1954, and was Head of French at Port Dover Composite School from 1968 to 1988. Kay was the Musical Director of PDCS Spring Shows for many years, and enjoyed singing to the very end of her life. Kay loved her youthful experiences at Glen Bernard camp, and never missed a summer at her beloved cottage near Combermere, sailing, canoeing, hiking, and counting loons with her family. She faithfully swam 500 strokes every morning. Kay was an enthusiastic bridge-player, a member of the University Women’s Club, and a lifelong Anglican. Her family will receive friends at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, ON (519-583-1530) on Friday, November 8, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, (Market and St. George Sts.) Port Dover on Saturday, November 9, at 11:30 a.m. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiating. Inurnment Port Dover Cemetery. In Kay’s memory, donations may be made to Choirs Ontario, Bird Studies Canada, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneral home.ca

Denise Campbell

CAMPBELL, Denise Maria (Deforche). Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Daughter of Camiel and Elza Deforche. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Thomas Joseph Campbell (2017). Beloved mother of David and Susan (Craig). Cherished grandmother of Lea and Keira. Sister-in-law of Marie and Don Harris of Toronto. She will be missed by her many cousins in Belgium, the US and western Canada as well as her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Her great aunt in Belgium will miss Denise’s special occasion phone calls. Denise was always grateful for the good that came her way and faced the bad without complaint. She remained brave and positive throughout the rigours and setbacks of living with cancer. After graduating from Business College in 1960, Denise was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brantford as an administrative assistant where she created lasting friendships. Denise was always ready to join her best and dearest friends, the Special Six (you know who you are), for coffee or lunch and truly valued their friendship. Denise and Tom were avid travellers and created travelogues to share with friends, family and organizations. Along with a great love of music and dancing, Denise had a great passion for flowers, even graduating from the Floral Design Program at the University of Guelph in her retirement years. She had an amazing green thumb and was a member of 4 local horticultural societies: Simcoe, Delhi, Waterford and Port Dover. She received numerous Horticultural Volunteer Service Awards, was a Life Member of the Simcoe Horticultural Society and spent many an enjoyable time judging flower shows in the local area and Ancaster. Denise was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and St. Mary’s and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Women’s League. She was also a former member and shareholder of the Delhi Belgian Club and its Ladies Auxiliary. A special thank you to Annie Lesage for the incredible care, comfort and support she provided for Denise – never considering it a duty but an expression of friendship and love. As per Denise’s request, a private family service was held at Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe. If so desired, donations may be made in Denise’s memory to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com

Joan Ionson

IONSON, Joan Clunie (nee Williamson), loving daughter of Oril and Ruby Williamson, was born in Jarvis, Ontario, on December 12, 1926.

From a very early age, she found joy in the divine wonder of nature, and this was a recurring theme throughout her entire life. Whether it was working in the garden, watching birds come and go, walks in the woods or travels all across Canada, she never lost her sense of awe and love of plants, animals and the ever-changing seasons. When she first started teaching in Port Dover, she would often take a class of students to “second gulley.” She would then divide them up according to their interests; while some students studied the river life, others might closely examine the flora and various wildlife, and some just enjoyed a day outside of the classroom. She acknowledged and valued all perspectives and always saw the best in her students. As a girl, she developed an early crush on William Laird Ionson, who lived on a nearby farm. Later on, when she had almost completed her studies at the Hamilton Normal School, “she” asked “him” to be her date to the graduation party. She often remarked that Bill proved such an adept and graceful dancing partner that she immediately knew he was the guy for her. They dated for a year while Joan taught at Port Dover Public School. Even though they resided just 10 kilometres apart and saw each other regularly, they would still exchange weekly love letters. Joan was delighted when Bill asked her to marry him. When she married Bill on September 9, 1950, she was prepared to become a partner on the farm. She gave it her best (she always did), but eventually decided the classroom was where she belonged. It was there with her students that she felt her true calling. She managed to raise four children and maintain her career, even taking classes part time to earn her BA at McMaster University, while still highly involved with work on the farm. Later she taught at Sprucedale school for a number of years transitioning to being a teacher/librarian. She also had fond memories of her time at St. Joseph’s School and West Lynn Public School where she ended her career. Throughout her life’s journey as mother, sister, teacher, and friend, Joan gave freely of herself without hesitation. She embodied the spirit of giving and a sincere affection for friends and family. Her selfless devotion and love for her children, grandchildren and all those close to her was undeniable. She was a remarkable woman and we are better for knowing her.

Family – Parents: Oril and Ruby Williamson. Beloved brother: Drew Williamson and Norma (d). Children: James Albert (d) and Diane Ionson; Andrew (d) and Penny; Margaret (Margie) and Peter; and Gregory and Chie. Grandchildren: Dana and Adam (great-grandchildren Leah and Jamie); and Cari and Alana; Kelsi and Brian (great-grandchild Summer); and Devon; and Tyler and Emma.

The family would also like to say thank you to Allen Fralick, for his companionship and unwavering affection, as well as to everyone at Norview Lodge and to Chris for their compassion and generosity. We are grateful that she had such genuinely kind and attentive caregivers. So many of the Norview staff would take the time to say hello, ask how she was doing, or give her a warm smile or hug. Our entire family is thankful that Mom was constantly surrounded by such wonderful, caring people. Friends called at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot St. W., Jarvis on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A family graveside service took place at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Jarvis. If desired, donations may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church or The Alzheimer Society. Friends are invited to sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Raymond Lavoie

LAVOIE, Raymond Joseph

May 18, 1951 – October 29, 2019

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and partner Raymond Joseph Lavoie, on Tuesday, October, 29, 2019, at the age of 68. Raymond is survived by his loving spouse Jean Benton. He also leaves behind his daughter Joanna and her mother Irene (Al); son-in-law Peter; and adorable granddaughters Serafina and Angelina; mother Georgette; brothers Robert and Ronald (Mary), along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends. Raymond was predeceased by his father Jean Baptiste. A friendly, fun-loving, funny, outgoing, charismatic, generous, gregarious, and caring person, Raymond lived for a good conversation. He especially enjoyed going on long drives and walks, and riding his bicycle and scooter. He loved to dance. His favourite food was cheese, especially fresh squeaky curds. Raymond also enjoyed weekly card games and lunch with his Ma, and dinner and live theatre ‘date nights’ with his partner Jean. Cremation and a private family gathering have taken place. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca) in Raymond’s honour.