Death Notices – February 2022

Published February 2, 2022



Alice Chambers

CHAMBERS, Alice (nee Stevens) passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022 surrounded by her girls. Predeceased by her husband Ivan (2009) and son-in-law Jim (1993). Survived by loving daughters Sharon Labonte-Jaques (Ray Smith) of London, Susan, Sheila of Port Dover, and Shelley (Jamie) Cable of Waterford. Cherished grandchildren Michelle (Mike), Stephen, Sarah (Adam), Billy (Katie), step-grandchildren Troy (Tanya) Eliza, great-grandchildren Sage, Mason, Ivan, Maddox and step-great-grandchildren Tiana and Tavin. Survived by sisters and in-laws Verna Mathers of Binbrook, Penny (John) Beech of Port Dover, Marie Wilhelm of Sarnia, Suzanne (Paul) Greenslade of Port Dover and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Marion Stevens, sister Gladys Brunaccioni and her husband Ken and in-laws Stan Mathers, Grant and Val Chambers and Fred Lavji.

Alice was a teacher in Port Dover, Essex and Chatham, a past Kinette, a past Spark leader with Girl Guides of Canada and a devout member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church. A special thank you to Mike Marini and the staff at Dover Apothecary and to the VON nurses Kim, Leigh and Brenda. Due to the Covid-19 restriction all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church General Fund or the Port Dover Lifeline Food Bank in her honour would be appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca







Larry Roy Jackson

JACKSON, “JOE” Larry Roy of Port Stanley passed away peacefully January 24 at L.H.S.C. at the age of 84. Predeceased by his wife Bonnie (2021). Loved father to Tammy, Bridget, late Susan (2011) and Joe (Tammy). Sadly missed by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Larry was born in Simcoe and was the son of the late Gertrude (Silverthorne) and George Jackson. Brother to the late Eddie (1979) and Molly (Larry) Smith.

Larry or “Joe” as he loved to be called, owned and operated, alongside his wife Bonnie, L.R. Jackson Fisheries in Port Stanley. Commercial Fishing was his life. He was also a very proud PaPa and Great PaPa. We Thank L.H.S.C. Nurses and Doctors for being so kind and giving the best care. A celebration of Larry’s life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas entrusted with arrangements.

Jaime Christine Marshall

MARSHALL, Jaime Christine Passed away unexpectedly at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 in her 40th year. Amazing mother to Jacob, fantastic daughter to mother Kathy and father Robert and sister to Ryan (Sonia), Brenna (Mike), and Travis (Kate). Jaime was also a much-loved auntie to Nolan, Raina, and Robyn and favourite cousin and niece of her extended family.

Jaime loved life, her family and lit up every room she was in. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of Jaime’s life will be held at a future date. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1439 Upper Ottawa St, Unit 7, Hamilton, Ontario L8W 3J6 in Jaime’s memory would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Bill Post

POST, William Donald. Promoted to Glory from the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, January 31, 2022. Bill ‘Buster’ Post of Port Dover, in his 62nd year. Son of the late Keith and Marguerite Post. Dear brother of Gail Post of St. Thomas and the late Marilyn Post and Cheryl Lindsay, Uncle of Keith and Melissa Lindsay and their children Jennifer, Angel, Jasmine and Amillia, Tiffany and Grant Young and their son Dean, Jessica and Dylan Campbell and their children Gracin and Liam, Amanda Lindsay and Daniel Lindsay.

Friends are invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. (Those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks and physical distancing are required at all times when on funeral home property.) Service for Bill be held at 11:30 am. (Those wishing to attend the service for Bill must RSVP separately. Masks and physical distancing are required at all times when on funeral home property.) Interment, Port Dover Cemetery. Donations to Norfolk Association for Community Living would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca