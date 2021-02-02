Death Notices – February 2021

Published February 10, 2021

Tim Lyons

LYONS, Timothy Gordon passed away on Saturday, January 30th, 2021. He was 71 years old.

Tim was born November 25th, 1949, in Winkler, Manitoba.

Tim is survived by his wife Gail Lyons (Whitehead); his daughter Kelle Lyons-Courage and fiance Paul Galbraith; his son Casey Lyons, wife Maria Rosario Picardal-Lyons and their children Beatriz and Walter; his daughter Perrin Forward, husband Mark Forward and their son Elliott; Tim’ sister Claire Wiklund (Lyons), husband Kim Wiklund, their children Wayne Wiklund & Family and Keri Wilson & Family; his niece Katheryne Lumgair & Family, nephew Jeremy Lumgair & Family, brother-in-law Hugh Lumgair and his brother from another mother Barry Smout.

Tim was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Lyons (Dugdale) and father Harold Lyons; his sister Lee Lumgair and nephew Ryan Wiklund.

If you knew Tim you loved him. It was impossible not to. He was a genuine and sweet man.

His love of family was rivalled only by his love of golf. He was an avid fisherman and a brilliant artist. Our condolences also go out to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost their biggest fan.

There will be no formal funeral service at his request but a gathering will happen at a later date when we can all be together to celebrate this extraordinary man.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to either: Stedman Community Hospice (445 Great St, Brantford, ON N3S 6X1, 519-751-7096) Or Sick Kids Hospital (525 University Avenue, Suite 835, Toronto, ON M5G 2L3 1-800-661-1083).

Online condolences may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm. Kipp 519-442-3061.

John Mattiazzi

MATTIAZZI, John of Port Dover. John passed away in the early morning of February 1, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Predeceased by his wife Betty Anne (Long) Mattiazzi, the love of his life, loving father and father-in-law of Lee Anne Ventoso, husband Joe Ventoso and Tyler Mattiazzi, wife Amy Spragg Mattiazzi. Beloved Papa of Claire Ventoso, Matteo Mattiazzi and Remi Mattiazzi. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Domenic and Debbie Mattiazzi & Luigino and Mary Lou Mattiazzi. Uncle John will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Carlos and Maria Mattiazzi.

Gianangelo (John) was born in Paese, Italy, in 1946 before moving to Sudbury, Ontario, with his family when he was three. As a young man, he was enlisted in the Navy and met the love of his life Betty Anne on a spontaneous trip to Dover with a local crewmate. The young couple were wed in 1970 and resided in Toronto, where John worked for the TTC and Betty Anne for Bell Canada. In the ‘80s they made the move to Betty Anne’s hometown, Port Dover, to raise their children. John was a loving father who lived for his children and grandchildren and was happiest spending time with them and their friends. He loved his job as a bus driver, reading, cooking and telling stories of his adventures in life. John was the undisputed champion of Trivial Pursuit and the original Google. I don’t imagine there is anyone who ever stopped in for a visit that he didn’t cook up a storm for! He was the best Dad and Papa a kid could ask for; he might have the record for driving kids to Canada’s Wonderland and other adventures! He never ran out of hugs and “I love you” even up to the very end.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Port Dover Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

LaVerne Wilson

WILSON, Eva Isabel LaVerne (nee Bravener) passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, Hamilton on Monday, February 1, 2021 in her 86th year. Survived by daughter Wendy (Alain) St-Jacques, granddaughter Megan Soles (Jeff) and great-grandson Liam. Also brothers Frank (Pam) Bravener and Verner (Lorrie) Bravener. Predeceased by her husband, John Alexander (1955), son John Douglas (2019) and his wife Karen (2017), cherished friend Melvin Roy Winter (2003) and dear friend Marjorie Schneider (2020).

Laverne worked at both the Red & White store and then the Erie Beach Hotel for 61 years where she was known for her quick wit and unfiltered opinions. While not a fan of “old people” and children, Laverne found lifelong friendships with Joyce Cullen, Gay Brzozowski and Molly Snider.

Laverne loved the sun and to visit the casino. She spent many years vacationing in Myrtle Beach with the love of her life Mel. While she loved her family fiercely, her love for her cat Ziggy had no bounds. She made friends easily as was evident to her daughter, Wendy, who was told time and time again, “We just love your mother”. She lived her life to the fullest and never turned down a butter tart.

Special thanks to CBI Caregivers Elana, Danielle and Manny for their love and support; also Caregivers at St. Joseph’s Nephrology unit. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 519-583-1530. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, all services will remain private.

For those wishing, donations to the Port Dover and Area Lifeline Food Bank or The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published February 3, 2021

John Galea

GALEA, John Felix – passed away at the Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Mari Jane Galea (nee Abbey) of Simcoe. Loving father of Debbie Gallea (Randy Hause) of Simcoe and John Gallea (Teresa) of Waterford. Cherished grandfather & great-grandfather of Crystal, her children Mina & Lachlan; Devon; Shawn & Connar. John will be sadly missed by his siblings Laura Phillips (George) of Waterford, Vince Gallea (Rita) of Simcoe, Joe Gallea of Renton and Paul Gallea (Sheila) of Hamilton. John will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family visitation & funeral service will be held at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe N3Y 3R3 with Rev. Fr. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of John are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Society of H-N. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199

Frank Van Hee Jr.

VAN HEE, Frank Miles Jr. – suddenly on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 in his 64th year. Loving father and grandfather of Jennifer VanGoethem (Mark Jr.) of Windham Centre, their children Avery, Irelynn, Koehen & Leighton; and Nick Van Hee (Ashley) of Townsend, children Skyler & Roryn. Cherished great-grandfather of Addelyn. Proud son of Frank Sr. & Margaret Van Hee of Simcoe. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Garry Van Hee (late Vicki) of Nanticoke, the late Wayne Francis Van Hee, Gail Richardson (Tom) of Smithville, Donna Butcher (Scott) of Simcoe and Mike Van Hee (Lisa) of Brampton. Frank will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews & extended family.

Due to Covid restrictions, a public gathering will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Frank are asked to consider the Canadian Diabetes Association. Donations may be mail to the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe N3Y 3R3. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199.

LaVerne Wilson

