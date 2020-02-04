Death Notices – February 2020

Published February 5, 2020

Christine Booth

BOOTH, Christine (nee Pinchin) of Port Dover, passed away at Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 in her 63rd year. Beloved wife and best friend of John. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Stuart and Sheila Pinchin of Kingston, Elizabeth Pinchin of Kelowna and Mibsie Booth of London. Will be sadly missed by her much-loved niece and nephews, Ian, Ben, Kate, James and Tim, as well as cousins and friends. Christine had a special place in her heart for her furry kids, Squeak and Roxanne. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Marjorie Pinchin (nee McClelland), Christine was born in Toronto, grew up in Hamilton and worked for the Bank of Montreal in Toronto for 29 years, most recently as Project Manager, prior to her retirement. Christine and John made their way to Port Dover four years ago. Even though she only lived here for a short time she enjoyed the many close friendships that quickly developed and loved Port Dover as much as any Doverite. Christine was involved in the community in many areas and volunteered her time for several local organizations. She enjoyed travel, watching sports and was an avid tennis, curling, Leafs and Jays fan. Her cross-stitch talents led to the creation of many beautiful pieces. In keeping with Christine’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society. On-line donations and/or condolences may be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Tillie Wright

WRIGHT (Ford, Mummery), Tillie (née Laemers) – Passed away at Dover Cliffs Nursing Home on Monday, January 27, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Wright (2004), the late George Mummery (1982), and the late Robert Ford (1957). Loving mother of Bob Ford (Denise) of Port Dover, Mary Rutherford (Neil) of Waterford, predeceased by daughter Carol White (Tom). Cherished grandmother to Kelly (Walt), Lori (Scott), Shelley (Nate), Kerri (Jay), Cole, Clint and Lisa (JP). Great-grandmother to Sam, Sadie, Abby, Carter, Lucas, Leilah, James, Ellie, Cooper, Joshua, and Olivia. Survived by sister Delphine Hayward. Predeceased by her parents Stephen and Melanie Laemers, and siblings Mary Winne, Ed Laemers, Frank Laemers, Lena Atkins, and Alphonse Laemers. Tillie will be missed by many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Tillie’s Life will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace United Church Hall, 18 Chapman Street West, Port Dover. Private family interment of ashes at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Tillie are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer’s Society, Silver Lake Rebekah Lodge, or charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). On-line donations and or condolences may be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Peggy Williamson

WILLIAMSON (Misner), Margaret Winnifred (Peggy/Fred) – Peggy passed away surrounded by the love of her family, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 80th year. Peggy was predeceased by her husbands Earl (2007) and Harry (1990) as well as her parents Elmore and Janet Misner (Dawson). Cherished mother of Joanne Williamson (David) and David Yager (Maybel), step-mom to Donna (Sean). Loving grandma to Jeffrey, Andrea, Matthew, Caron, David, Mitchell, Lillie, Zackary, Katie, Krysty, Nicholas and Jessica. Great-grandma (GG) to Emma Lee, predeceased by great-granddaughter Hadley (2018). Sister to John L. (Dooner) Misner (Sandra). Predeceased by siblings Kenneth, Eleanor, Henry and Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Aunt Florence, whom she loved with all her heart. Peggy was a life-long resident of Port Dover and a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 158 Ladies Auxiliary. She received her 50-year pin from the L.A, of which she was extremely proud. She was also a Branch member for over 30 years. She enjoyed her time spent with friends at the Legion at various functions and volunteering whenever she could. She loved to play games of any kind, but especially enjoyed playing cards with her friends on Wednesdays and Saturdays. When she was not playing games she enjoyed doing many different crafts, making jewellery, and crocheting. She played in dart and euchre leagues as long as her health allowed. Peggy worked as a foreman for many years at the family business, Henry H. Misner Ltd. where she did what she did best … bossed people around. She will be missed by many friends and family as she touched so many lives. A celebration of her life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 158, Market Street, Port Dover on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Ontario Branch, would be appreciated by the family. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to St. Joseph’s satellite dialysis centre in Ohsweken for their loving and dedicated care of Peggy for the past two and a half years.