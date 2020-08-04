Death Notices – August 2020

Published August 5, 2020

Max Chambers

CHAMBERS, Max William, of Port Dover passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in his 81st year. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Allan (Lorraine) Chambers, Doreen Armstrong, Bernice Mulholland, and Donald (Fly) Macaulay. Predeceased by sisters Verna Lindsay, Lois Chambers, Doris Macaulay, Ilene Doherty and brothers-in-law John Lindsay, Reg Armstrong, Doug Mulholland, and Ben Doherty. Max will be missed by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Max’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Family graveside service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Grace United Church, Port Dover would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Carl Law

LAW, Carl Bruce of Port Dover passed away at his home on July 30th, 2020 at the age of 75. Carl is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Lewis) and their children, Chad and Neal of Port Dover, Staci and her husband Tibor Kelemen of Brantford. Carl was a proud Papa to his granddaughters Jennifer (Travis) of Jarvis, Lexi and Jillian of Brantford, Great Papa to Ryder. Carl will be missed by his sister Bonnie and her husband Murray Huffman of Burlington. Brother-in-law to Ora and Derry Powell of Port Dover. Predeceased by his daughter Barbara, his parents Alva and Helen Law, brother-in-law Paul Lewis and mother and father-in-law Elmer and Alice Lewis. Carl retired from Stelco after 27 years of service. He is a former member of the Port Dover Kinsmen Club and Port Dover Lions Club. Carl loved to tinker in his garage, play cards and hang out with his buddies Maggie and Moe and the boys at the Dover Dairy Bar.

In keeping with Carl’s wishes a private family graveside service will be held at Port Dover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Trillium would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Don Pickersgill

PICKERSGILL, Donald Hazen – It is with saddened hearts that we announce Don’s peaceful passing in his 80th year, on July 31st 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset Nursing Home. He is now reunited with his beloved first wife, Alice Hopkins, and his parents Hazen and Pearl Pickersgill.

Don cherished and admired his large extended family, which consisted of his children, Jocelyn Lesage (Gary) and Joel Pickersgill (Naomi), Don’s wife, Trudy, and children Lynda Ferguson (Peter), Rowena Bell-Christman (Ron), Marcia Sanderson (Jim), Mark Bell (Pat), and Diana Hanson (Greg), as well as 12 grandchildren – Lindsay & Lauren Lesage, Kaitlin Pickersgill, T.J and Travis Hewitt, Michael, Jared, Jerika and Mckenzie Sanderson, and Conrad and Daniel Bell.

Don’s family also included his church buddies, his barbershop buddies and the students that he taught for thirty-two years.

Don was a very special teacher of mathematics and received “The Engineers Award For Excellence In Teaching”. For many years Don sang in church choirs and with the “Gentlemen of Harmony Barbershop Chorus” and as one of “The Due North Quartet”. Students who knew Don would say, “He was a very professional teacher and taught us much more than math.” Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pickersgills need to limit the internment of ashes to immediate family at an outdoor service. Donations in Don’s memory may be made to Fonthill United Church, the Alzheimer’s Society or to Crohns & Colitis Canada.

We’ll keep the whole world singing here Don. You keep on singing in the heavenly choir!