Death Notices – April 2020

Published April 1, 2020

Michael John Smith

SMITH Michael John, of Port Dover, tragically lost his life to Lake Erie on Monday, March 23, 2020 in his 51st year. He was a proud Commercial Fisherman, Mason, and lifelong resident of Port Dover. Loving husband and soul mate to his wife Sherry. Devoted father to his children Grace and Evan. Cherished son to his father Leonard Smith of Port Dover, predeceased by his mother Noreen (Ottley) Smith. Regarded son-in-law to Shelley Friesen (Leo) of Hamilton, and Robert Hume (MaryAnn) of Blind River. Protective brother to his sisters Michelle Wei (Tony) of New Jersey, and Alesha Smith (Joel) of Port Dover. Caring uncle to his nephews Slade (Emily), Andrew, and his niece Petra. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends, all of whom he loved very much. Due to the current pandemic restrictions a private interment with immediate family only will occur. A Celebration of Life will be announced and occur at a later date when gatherings can again be possible. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 519-583-1530. For those wishing to make donations in Michael’s memory, family ask that they please consider the Port Dover Harbour Museum. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca