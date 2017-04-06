Death Notices April 2017

Published April 5th

David Edwards

Edwards, Howard David “Bud” – Passed away peacefully at Hardy Terrace Nursing Home on Tuesday, March 28 2017 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Margaret “Maggie” and the late Eve (1991). Loving father of David Edwards (Donna), Nancy Edwards and the late Wayne Edwards. Caring grandfather of grandsons Jeff (Lesley), Kyle, Richard, Jeffrey, Shane and granddaughter Michelle. Great-grandfather of 5 great-grandchildren. Dave “Bud” worked for many years for CNR or Canadian Northland Railways and was veteran of World War II. Dave raised his family in Midland and Barrie, Ontario and his retirement years in Port Dover, Ontario. Friends were received at the Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Avenue, Brantford on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. A Funeral Service was held in the chapel 2 p.m. Cremation followed. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Lung Association would be appreciated. Donations and condolences are available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Dave “Bud” in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.