Death Notices November 2016

Published November 30th

DeKONING, Baby Boy Knox — At Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on November 21, 2016. Beloved son of Jeremy and Alison DeKoning. Brother to Hank and Paisley. Grandson of Murry and Rita DeKoning and Richard and Kim Ryerse. A family graveside service has been held. Arrangements entrusted to The Ferris Funeral Home, Simcoe. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.

FIELD, James Thomas of Port Dover on Friday, November 24, 2016 in his 81st year at Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre. With gratitude for a full life, we announce the passing of James Thomas Field, loving husband and best friend of Mary (Jamieson) Field. Loving father to Cathy Marshall (late Tony 2016), Margie VanDenElsen (Ed) and Debby Field (Mark Heastont). Proud grandfather to Stephen Marshall, Scott (Ali) Marshall and Christine (Jeremy) Vandenhengel, Julie (Ryan Vandepoele) and Sara VanDenElsen, and Nathan (Kaitlyn) Field. Great grandfather to Elena and Evelyn Vandepoele and Brynley Vandenhengel. A very proud “Field Boy” he is survived by brothers Dave (Margret), Tom (Yvonne), George (Julie), sister-in-law Margaret (Jamieson) Whitford and brother-in-law Murray (Penny) Jamieson. Jim will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Lillian (Holland) Field. Jim was a true “Jack of all Trades”, and worked as a licensed mechanic before becoming a farmer working hard for many years with a passion to improve the industry. In 2001 he received the Ontario Volunteer award in recognition for his volunteer work. He served as chair for Hillcrest Pork Producers Seminar representing 5 counties, past president of Norfolk Pork Producers, and Woodhouse Federation of Agriculture. Director of a Provincial Marketing Initiative Group, which met with Federal and Provincial Ministers of Agriculture. Served as a council member for St. John’s Anglican Church, Woodhouse and director of the Marburg Community Hall Association. Jim and Mary’s farm also received many awards including award of merit from Ontario Pork in Appreciation of Leadership & Dedicated Service to the Hog Industry and from Ontario Swine Breeders for service to that industry. He was also an avid sportsman, and especially loved baseball, because it was a “thinking man’s sport”. Above all, Jim loved his family and friends. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 29, 2016 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church with Reverend Mary Farmer officiating. Interment St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the St. John’s Anglican Church, Woodhouse; Marburg Hall or charity of your choice. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Mitchell, Donald Wallace (Mitch) – Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Tuesday, November 22, 2016. Don Mitchell of Jarvis, in his 86th year. Don was the beloved husband of Joanne (nee Aitken) for 58 years. Loving father of Robert and Marie Mitchell of Jarvis and the late Michael. Precious Papa of Ali and Mac. Brother of the late Lorraine Mitchell. Don was a Life Member of the Jarvis Lions Club as well as being a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also a long-time member of the Gentlemen of Harmony. Don was a life-long member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Jarvis and an elder for many years. He was inducted into the Simcoe Area Sports Hall of Recognition in its inaugural year, as a member of the Simcoe Gunners 1952-53 OHA Intermediate ‘A’ Champion hockey team. Friends were invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Friday, November 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. The funeral service was held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2058 Main Street North, Jarvis on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 10 o’clock. A private family interment took place immediately following, in Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations to the Jarvis Lions Club Walking Trail, Juravinski Hospital Foundation or the Norfolk Pregnancy and Family Resource Centre would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published November 24th

ESSELTINE, Marion Ruth – Passed peacefully at Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, on November 19th, 2016, Marion Ruth (Fenn) Esseltine, formerly of Otterville, at the age of 93. Wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and friend. Born in South Norwich Township, daughter of the late Ervin Fenn and the late former Myrtle Oatman. Much loved and loving wife of 74 years to Richard Esseltine. Loving mother and mother-in-law of: Carolyn and her husband, Donald Pho of Regina, Sask.; Rick Esseltine and his wife Judy of Mission, B.C., Susan and her husband Peter Hazen, of Uxbridge; and Rusty Esseltine and his wife Kathy of Otterville. Cherished grandmother of Derek Pho, Robyn Esseltine, Jason and Aaron Hazen, Jamie and Kristy Esseltine, and eight great-grandchildren. Marion is predeceased by a much-loved son Robin Esseltine (1981) and an infant daughter Annemarie Esseltine. Predeceased by a sister Amy and her late husband Guy Helsdon and a brother Harry Fenn and his late wife Edna. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Home, 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 7 – 9 p.m. and Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Delmer Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made (by cheque only) to the “Otterville United Church” or to a charity of your choice. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com.

RILEY, Treva Rosamond. Peacefully in her 83rd year at Maple City Nursing Home in Chatham, ON with her family by her side. Treva Riley (nee Bradshaw), formerly of Jarvis. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Coverdale Riley (2010) and loving mother of two daughters, Denise Reeves (Alastair) of Navan, ON and Sherry Squire (David) of Chatham, ON. Loving Grandmother to Peter Reeves of Regina, SK, Stephen Reeves of Ottawa, ON and Shawn Squire of Chatham, ON. Inclusive and loving grandmother to two step-granddaughters Sherri Poirier and Shelli Kayhan of Sarnia, ON. Preceded in death by her only sibling Wilfrid Bradshaw. An active and former member of Wesley United Church for many years, she is remembered for her dedicated service. Treva was a Registered Nurse at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville and was a longtime dairy and cash crop farmer in the Nanticoke area. She was also a talented cake decorator for many weddings and birthdays in the local area. Treva has elected to be cremated and buried with her husband at Wesley United Church Cemetery. A private family interment ceremony will be held at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Wesley United Church. Jarvis. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis (519-587-4414).

WEAVER, Jean Marie. Peacefully after a lengthy illness with family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital Hamilton on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Jean (nee) Lindsay of R.R. 2, Nanticoke in her 87th year. Wife of the late Charles Weaver (1999). Beloved mother of Sheila and Barry Taylor of St. Mary’s, Candace and Jack Taylor of London, Joseph Weaver and Amanda Winter of Nanticoke and Camille and Keith Kett of Port Ryerse. Loving grandmother of Kristina Kett, Breanne Taylor and the late Steven Kett (2011). Dear sister of Andy and Joyce Lindsay of Cornwall. Predeceased by her parents Wanley and Grace Lindsay. Jean enjoyed bike riding, Tai Chai, travelling, especially beach days at Long Point, family times and keeping up with world news and current events (including the Royals). Friends were invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot St. W., Jarvis on Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service for Jean was held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, November 18, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Following cremation, interment followed at Port Dover Cemetery. Donations to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published November 16th

BROWN, Ruth Iona Verna Brown: Passed away at her home on Thursday, November 10, 2016 of Port Dover, formerly St. Williams in her 92nd year. Daughter of the Late Vernon and Maggie Woodward. Much beloved wife of the Late Maurice Brown (1998). Loving mother of Brenda Vetrone (Joseph) and Karen Brown and cherished grandmother of Michael. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Helen Brown, nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Alex Woodward (Gladys) and sister Vera Woodward and her fur friend Butler. Ruth was a teller with the Bank of Montreal for 38 years, was a Past Noble Grand with the Silver Lake Rebekah Lodge #150, a member of the U.C.W. in St. Williams and a Volunteer with The Norfolk General Hospital. Please note change of times: Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe where the funeral will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 11 a.m. Followed by interment at Johnson Cemetery, St. Williams. Those wishing to make a donation in Ruth’s memory are asked to consider St. Williams United Church or The Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com

Published November 9th

PALMER, Violet – Suddenly on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Welland Hospital at 86 years of age. Wife of the late Kenneth Palmer. Loving mother of Colin and Susan Palmer, and Ian and Darlene Palmer. Dear grandma of Mairi, Jesse and Laura, Ashley and Kenny, Blair and Renee and great-grandma of Stella, Mckenna, Sawyer and Olivia. Remembered by her sister-in-law Anne Kerr and family. She will be remembered by many family members in England. Vi was a member of Square-Round Dancing in the Niagara Region. She was a seamstress of Burden Bears and spent her time knitting hats and booties for newborn babies at the hospitals. Vi and her husband were creators of Birchwood Acres Trailer Park in Dunnville. Family will receive friends at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Fonthill (corner of Hwy 20 and Merrittville 905-892-1699) on Saturday, November 12, 2016 from 10 a.m.- 12 noon with a service to celebrate Vi’s life in the funeral home chapel at 12 noon. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial Condolences can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.

STONE, Eugene Bryce. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Norfolk General Hospital on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. Eugene Stone of Simcoe, in his 67th year. Son of the late Bryce and Ruby (nee Hare) Stone of Scotland. Dear brother of Sharon and Charlie Cadman of Tillsonburg, Eileen and Dave Morden of Simcoe and Larry Stone and friend Bonnie of Fisherville. Uncle of Wayne Stone, Michael Stone, Bradley Morden and Jennifer Cadman. Friends were invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Port Dover Cemetery. In memory of Eugene, donations may be made to Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice. Special thanks are extended to the Group Home Workers of NACL. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca