Muriel L. Dennis

1934-2024

DENNIS, Muriel L. (nee Rundle) – Passed away peacefully at Cedarwood Village, March 13, 2024 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John Dennis for 63 years, with whom she loved to travel, entertain, fish, canoe, dance, and try new restaurants (especially if they had good French fries and lemon meringue pie or cheesecake).

Treasured mother of The Honourable Diane Finley (the late Senator Doug Finley) with whom she shared many joy-filled hours at political events, on shopping expeditions and attending theatrical productions.

Muriel is fondly remembered for always going above and beyond to make any family event or holiday celebration extra special, and to make all feel loved, by sister-in-law Sharlene Poulsen, brothers-in-law Peter Poulsen and Harley Kobitz, along with nephews and nieces John Poulsen, Linda and Steve Durham, Fred and Gail Kobitz, and Kelly D’Hulster.

Thousands of former students will remember her 31 years of tireless efforts as teacher and vice-principal at Port Dover Composite School, starting on its opening day in 1962. “Mrs. Dennis” was always up for coaching sports teams, cheerleaders, and school newspaper editors; organizing Commencement exercises and numerous other special events; and, with her husband, John, leading the Outers’ Club on great adventures. She was widely known for being “tough, but fair.”

Her abundant contributions to her community were recognized by the awarding of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, the 2003 Ontario Volunteer Service Award, and the Robert Hillmer Award for Best Business Teacher in Ontario.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leafs will miss her cheering for them.

Friends are invited to visit on Friday March 15th, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 16th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church (80 Colborne St S, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4H5) Reverend Father Paul Sherwood officiating. Private family interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed through Forget Me Not Ceremonies. The link to register will be posted on Muriel’s obituary on the funeral home website.

If so desired, donations may be made in Muriel’s memory to the Vittoria and District Foundation, Trinity Anglican Church, or the Alzheimer’s Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com