What’s Happening?

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR & Luncheon at Knox Presbyterian Church, Main Street, JARVIS on Wed., November 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch $10 includes soup and sandwich. Door prizes, crafts, loonie table, draws, bake table, books.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

FISH (or Spaghetti) served at the Royal Canadian Legion auditorium, 208 Market St. Serving 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. $10 per person ($6.50 for spaghetti). Children half price. Pie $2. Take-out available (ordered prior to 4:30) $2 delivery charge. 519-583-2001. All welcome.

FUN DARTS. Each Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Branch 158, Royal Canadian Legion, 208 Market St., Port Dover. Join us.

LYNN VALLEY TRAIL Association Annual General Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Port Dover Library, 713 St. George St. (attached to Lakewood Public School). Guest speakers are Jim and Marjorie Dawson, presenting “Wilderness Canoeing … 40 Years of Back-Country Canoe Trips”. The Lynn Valley Association welcomes all present members and the public to this fascinating presentation.

NOVEMBER 14, 15, 16

EISING CHRISTMAS Open House & Craft Show featuring over 55 vendors on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14, 15 and 16. See details in ad in this edition. ~

FRI. & SAT., NOV. 15 & 16

NORFOLK POTTERS’ GUILD Fall Sale, Friday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 129 Young St., Simcoe. Enjoy tea, coffee and goodies while browsing locally made, hand crafted pottery. Enter a draw to win a beautiful piece of pottery. Lots of parking. We accept cash, cheque, Visa and MasterCard. Give the Gift of Local Talent. www.norfolkpottersguild.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

CHRISTMASFEST in PORT DOVER hosted by Port Dover Board of Trade. See details of a day full of activities in their display ad in this edition. ~

SANTA CLAUS PARADE in Port Dover on Saturday, November 16 hosted by Port Dover Board of Trade. See details in their display ad in this edition. ~

THE DOVER SHOW returns to Lighthouse Festival Theatre with a new showcase of hometown performers on Saturday, November 16. See details in their display ad in this edition. ~

CHRISTMASFEST 2019 is Saturday, November 16. Contact Port Dover Board of Trade for information and parade application at 19 Market Street W., by email info@portdover.ca, or phone 519-583-1314 or visit www.portdover.ca – application and information are on the home page.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST at Grace United Church, 18 Chapman St. W, Port Dover from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16. Donations will be accepted toward the Todd Eaton Memorial Track fundraising. All are welcome.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Knox Presbyterian Church, Chapman and St. George Streets, Port Dover on Saturday, November 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cookies by the dozen, pies, baked goods, deli table, penny table, draws, Christmas treasures. Penny table and draws will take place at 11:00 a.m.

ARTS & CRAFTS AFFAIR at Port Dover Community Centre, 801 St. George Street on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 vendors plus Silent Auction and Penny Table. Free admission. Lunch available. Draw for $501 Money Tree – with tickets available at Stoney’s Home Hardware and the Tan-Mar Shoppe. Hosted by Port Dover Lioness Club.

CHILI SUPPER at Marburg Community Hall (1345 Lynn Valley Rd. E,) Port Dover on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Chili, roll and homemade pie. Adults $10; Children under 12, $5; Preschoolers free. Wheelchair accessible

SILVER LAKE MARKET. Each Saturday at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Patrick Street, Port Dover. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, honey, nuts, meats, fish, baked goods, wine, cheese, preserves, health and beauty products, plants, flowers, kettle corn, etc. “Meet you at the Market.”

MEAT RAFFLE. Each Saturday at 3 to 5 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion, 208 Market St. E., Port Dover. Everyone welcome.

SAT. & SUN., NOV. 16 & 17

CHRISTMAS IN VITTORIA: Check out the great shops along the route of the Christmas in Vittoria tour on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17. See details in their display ad in this edition. ~

CHAMBERS MAPLE Products Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17. See details in their display ad in this edition. ~

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BAND INSIDE of Port Dover Legion, 208 Market Street E. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Info: 519-583-2001. Enjoy music with friends at The Legion.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

POOL & SHUFFLEBOARD: Looking for something to do Tuesday nights? Play pool and shuffleboard at the Port Dover Legion, 208 Market Street, E. Starts at 7 p.m. Info: 519-909-8892.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

EUCHRE. Each Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion, 208 Market St., Port Dover. Cost $1.50 for 10 games. All welcome.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

H-N CONCERT BAND Christmas Concert at St. Andrew’s United Church, 1557 Old Brock Street, Vittoria at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. Donations gratefully accepted at the door. Light refreshments served following concert.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY of Port Dover and Woodhouse monthly meeting at Grace United Church on Chapman Street on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. Speakers: Troy Moodie, Kelly Bowers-Moodie and Natalie Hahn from the Haldimand-Norfolk Beekeepers Association. Lunch, door prizes, free admission. New members always welcome. Info: 519-583-9228.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

ABBAMANIA at Lighthouse Festival Theatre on Friday, November 22. See details in their display ad in this edition. ~

SAT. & SUN., NOV. 23 & 24

CHRISTMAS at JARVIS TRAIN STATION on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by the Station and see it decorated for Christmas. Crafts, hot chocolate, goodies and draw. 2050 Hwy. 6 South, Jarvis.

FALL SUPPER at Grace United Church (18 Chapman St. W.) Port Dover on Saturday, November 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings and homemade pie. Eat in or Take-out. Tickets at Door. Adults, $18; Children 12 and under $12; Preschoolers free. Wheelchair accessible.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

CHRISTMAS CRAFT VENDOR Show at St. James United Church, 150 Colborne St. S., Simcoe on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and shop!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS CONCERT featuring the Carillon Belles at St. James United Church, 150 Colborne St. S., Simcoe on Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m. Freewill offering.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

LYNN VALLEY VOICES present their Advent choral concert on Sunday, December 1, 3 p.m. at Grace United Church, 18 Chapman St. W., Port Dover. Hear over 40 singers present readings and contemporary music for the holiday season. Join in on the carols. Admission by donation. 519-583-0342.