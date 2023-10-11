What’s happening in Port Dover on Friday the 13th

MOTORCYCLE riders and enthusiasts will once again converge in Port Dover for October’s Friday the 13th rally. Early last week, temperatures soared to summer-like levels with organizers hoping the warm weather would last but by the weekend, the cool autumn days had returned. This second Friday the 13th of 2023 will bring more visitors to town than January’s mid-winter motorbike gathering but is not expected to reach the levels of a mid-summer event.

Port Dover’s Friday the 13th motorcycle rally, often abbreviated as PD13, is one of the largest events of its kind. It has seen crowds of over 100,000 people and more than 10,000 bikes during the summer.

Street Closures

On Friday the 13th, Main Street will be open for motorcycles only between Clifford and Nelson Streets. There will be no vehicles permitted on Main Street between Nelson and Walker Streets. See Norfolk County map on page 5 for more details.

One Way Streets

Vehicles arriving in town over the lift bridge will be directed northward on St. Andrew Street, which will be one way. Vehicles arriving at the other end of town on Main Street will be diverted at Clifford Street to go southerly on St. George Street.

Parking

There are no parking lots outside of town for this event. There are no resident passes. All vehicles can enter town but will have to find a legal place to park. See the Norfolk County map opposite on page 5 for times and streets where parking is not permitted.

Camping

If you don’t have indoor accommodation reserved, you’re not likely to get anything local.

Port Dover Kinsmen are providing overnight camping at Kinsmen Park on Highway 6. Port Dover Lions are not offering camping at Silver Lake Park for this event.

Vendors

Vendors will set up on Main Street and in Powell Park starting Thursday at 6 p.m. and all day Friday. Outdoor food vendors will set up in the Roulston’s parking lot at Main and Chapman Streets.

Live Music

Port Dover Kinsmen have a downtown beer tent with bands throughout the day at Elmer Lewis Parking Lot in the downtown. The parking lot will close earlier in the week for set-up.

The Legion on Market Street East has Pipe Down playing on Thursday from 7-11 p.m. and on Friday music is Albatross from noon-4 p.m. and Atkinson Brothers from 4-8 p.m. The Legion has haddock Thursday night; peameal on a bun Friday morning and fish dinners Friday afternoon.

Restaurants & Shops

Local restaurants, bars and shops are ready to serve the extra visitors. Port Dover offers a variety of unique restaurants and shops and they are putting out the welcome mat.

Police presence

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Port Dover throughout the event,” said Norfolk County OPP Const. Andrew Gamble. The police do not share details of their operational plans.

Main Street live stream

Facebook has blocked news organizations across the country – even small outlets like ourselves – so our live stream of Main Street can be viewed this year on the Port Dover Board of Trade Facebook page.