Here’s what’s happening at Friday the 13th

COMMUNITY members and groups have been busy preparing for Friday the 13th in Port Dover, commonly known as PD13, this Friday, September 13. Residents should expect road closures and thousands of people around town for the event.

“Friday the 13th in Port Dover brings together not only riders from all across the country but also our local community,” said Norfolk County Mayor Amy Martin.

“Thank you to those who have travelled near and far to visit Port Dover and thank you to all the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, emergency services and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone. This grassroots, community-led event is a crowd pleaser that provides a significant boost to our economy, and we’re pleased to host!”

From 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, Main St. will be closed from Nelson St. to Walker St., Chapman St. East will be closed from Main St. to St. Andrew St., and Market St. West will be closed from St. George St. to Main St.

Additional closures in effect from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday include Nelson St. East from St. Patrick St. to Main St., Greenock St. West from St. George St. to Richardson Dr., Richardson Dr. from Nelson St. West to Greenock St, and Main Street from Clifford St. to Nelson St.

Market St. East, Park St., and Clinton St. will be closed between Main St. and St. Andrew St.

Jersey barriers will be located where Main St. intersects with Clifford St., Chapman St., Market St. East and West, Park St., and Clinton St. These barriers prevent drivers of non-motorcycle vehicles from traveling down closed roads during the event.

Bike parking has been expanded this year to include roadside parking on Main St. between Nelson St. and Chapman St., bringing the bikes closer to crowds. Motorcyclists may also park their vehicles in the Clinton St. municipal parking lot.

Vendors will put up stations to sell merchandise on Main St. starting Thursday afternoon. Food vendors will be available in Roulston’s parking lot on Thursday evening and Friday. Some local businesses will also set up tents to sell goods on Main Street.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Kinsmen Club of Port Dover will offer camping spaces at its park, 95 Hamilton Plank Rd. A free shuttle bus is available to take people between downtown and the campgrounds. Showers and hot food will also be available.

The Kinsmen will operate a beer tent with live music at Elmer Lewis parking lot on Thursday and Friday, with the band Jasmine T opening the festivities at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Club members and volunteers will also sell PD13 merchandise during the event.

Port Dover Lions Club is offering camping spaces at Lions Silver Lake Park, 320 St. Patrick St., from 12 p.m. on Thursday until 12 p.m. on Saturday. Ice, water, portable toilets, and handwashing stations will be available.

Port Dover Legion’s PD13 celebrations start on Thursday with beef on a bun and live music by the Atkinson Brothers from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday, the local Legion will serve peameal bacon on a bun from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and fish dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Albatross will play there from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by Knucklehead from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Dover Board of Trade is once again partnering with Port Dover Minor Hockey Association to provide a beer tent at the Erie Beach Hotel parking lot on Walker St. The beer tent will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday with live music both days; proceeds benefit both groups. The Board of Trade will also sell PD13 merchandise at Lighthouse Theatre.

“The Board of Trade appreciates the work of all the service groups and the county for making this event a success,” said Port Dover Board of Trade manager Jan Overend. “It really puts Port Dover on the map as a destination and many of the visitors return again throughout the year.”

A live stream of Friday the 13th from Main Street at Chapman Street will be available on the Port Dover Board of Trade’s Facebook page starting Friday morning.

Originally published September 11, 2024.