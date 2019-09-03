Death Notices – September 2019

Published September 4, 2019

Daisy ‘D’ Brown

BROWN Daisy (D) passed away suddenly on August 28, 2019. Dear mother of Maurice Beckford, Kirk (Dee-Anne) Lunan of Port Dover, Orville (Sonya) Lunan of Toronto, Kareem (Adrienne) Lunan of Whitby and Diana Beckford of Scarborough. Much loved grandmother of Kiona, Lucky, Briana, Renee, Shamala, Troy, Aliyah, Kayla, Stephnie, Kayden, Kashana, Kamari, and Kvonn. Sadly missed by numerous great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by brother Leslie Brown and sister Olive Brown both of Jamaica. D loved to cook and dance, she was also devoted to God and found strength through prayer. Cremation has taken place with a private gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Grace United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at wwww.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca





Mike Evans

EVANS, Michael Thomas – Suddenly, at his home in Port Dover on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mike Evans, beloved husband of Linda (nee Stallwood), in his 70th year. Loving father of Corey Evans, Jennelle Evans, Nicole Rutherford and the late Duane Evans (2009). Stepfather of the late Angela Dolbec (2018), Nicole (Sasha) Dolbec, Brian (Amber) Dolbec, Justin Dolbec. Dear grandpa of Lily and Victoria. Brother of Arlene (Watson) Kwan, Robert (Elizabeth), Bradley (Diana) and cherished uncle of Cole. Friends were invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. The funeral service for Mike will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 11 am. Cremation to follow, with interment of cremated remains in Port Dover Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations, in memory of Mike, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, the Canadian Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca



James Hunter

HUNTER, James Douglas –passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Stedman Community Hospice in his 88th year. Loving husband of Flora, dear father of Dan (Mary Ellen) of Newmarket, Dale (Rhea) of Hamilton and Doug (Felicity) of Bolton. Grandfather of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by brother-in-law Charles (Rose) McIntosh and cousins Jean Lowe (late Sonny) and Doug (Peg) Reid. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ivy and daughter Donna and his cousin Donna Ivey. James employment took him all over the globe holding positions as President of the International Transport Workers Federation, National President of Canadian Brotherhood of Railway Transport & General Workers, and various positions in the CAW and CLC. In keeping with James wishes, cremation has taken place with no services or visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca



Elsie Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Elsie Irene (nee Quanbury) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Parkview Meadows Retirement Village in her 99th year. Loving mother of Joan (Adam) Rupert of Alberta, Mary Parker of Port Dover, Robert (Susie) of Port Dover, William (Heather) of Vittoria and Todd (Mary) of Delhi. Sadly missed by her 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husband Ken, parents John and Gertrude, siblings Ray (Laura) Quanbury, Jack (Betty) Quanbury, Ernest (Dorothy) Quanbury, Evelyn (Allan) Wight and Betty (William) Buck. Elsie lived a full life, she was a long time member of Grace United Church, she belonged to the Women’s Institute, was a volunteer at the arena concession booth. Elsie also enjoyed knitting, painting, playing bingo and euchre and was an avid Blue Jay fan. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Dover Cliffs LTC and Parkview Meadows Retirement Village for their excellent care and consideration to Elsie. Friends were invited to meet with family to share their memories of Elsie on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Service to Celebrate Elsie’s life was held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church corner of St. George and Chapman Sts. Port Dover. Reverend Kathryn Vance officiated. For those wishing, donations to Grace United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneral home.ca



Anita Lipohar

LIPOHAR, Anita Rose, 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax. Born December 8, 1962, in Kapuskasing, ON to Stefan and Margaret (Beck) Lipohar, Anita spent most of her youth in Port Dover, ON. She worked in various professions over the years but her most joy came from being a member in several bands over her lifetime including The Misery Goats and Too Many Daves. An avid musician, she was a valuable member of each band, adeptly displaying her mad keyboard abilities. Anita truly lived her life to the fullest and on her terms. She enjoyed simple pleasures, which included spending time and chatting with her friends and family. Her greatest passion came from writing and playing music; she loved to play the keyboard and later the accordion. You could often find her busking along the Halifax waterfront or at the Saturday market in Port Dover, playing her brand of music for locals and tourists alike. Anita had a quirky fun loving attitude and was a gentle soul who genuinely cared about the people in her life. She is survived by daughter Sara, siblings Susan, Christine, Steve (Sue), Mick, and Peter as well as niece Rose and nephews Jacob and Nicholas. She is predeceased by her parents and nephew Isaac. A special thank you to the staff at the VG Palliative Care ward 7A. You truly brought light into her last days. Thank you to all the nurses who took the time to chat with Anita and show pictures to her, sharing snippets of their lives with her. She loved imagining the adventures you would all take and would often talk about you and what you were doing as if you were a family member. Anita had the best and most loving doctors and nurses she could have asked for. A special thank you to David Maginley for the support and spiritual guidance you provided for Anita, who had a great curiosity about what was next, and to Anita’s friend Leila for the incredible help and support you provided to our family over the past several months. You were an angel to Anita. Cremation has taken place and an intimate celebration of life will take place at a future date. Those wishing to make a donation in Anita’s name are asked to consider the Victoria General Palliative Care ward (www.qe2foundation.ca/current-priorities/palliative-care) or a charity close to your heart. Words of condolence for the family may be left at: www.walkerfh.com



Judge John A. Pringle

PRINGLE, Honourable John Abercrombie Pringle Q.C., B.A., B.C.L., late of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Supreme Court North West Territories – surrounded by his loving family, at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of 67+ years to Barbara (nee Sloan) Pringle of Simcoe. Loving father of Beth Pringle-Hodgins of Simcoe and Fraser “Ooggie” Pringle (Joan) of Port Ryerse. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Sarah Morrison (Todd), children Violet and Benjamin; Amanda Hodgins; Caroline Marisett (Adam), son Fox; Jillian Hodgins, sons Wesley and Avery; Sunnie Pringle; and Bowman Pringle (Sinead). Predeceased by his siblings Constance Wright, James, Robert and William Pringle. In 1943, John joined the Royal Cdn. Air Force – Bomber Command. From 1945-1952, he attended the University of Toronto and the University of New Brunswick graduating with his B.A. In 1952, he was called to the Bar where he practiced in Belleville. In 1958, he was appointed Crown Attorney in Hastings County. In 1966, he received the Q.C. designation (Queens Council). In 1970, he became the Hastings Law Association President. In 1973, he was appointed to the county court of Norfolk where he became Local Judge High Court Justice. In 1974, he was appointed to the Royal Commissioner Land Mark Enquiry. In 1986, Judge Pringle was named Simcoe Citizen of Year. In 1991, he was named Deputy Judge of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories. In 1999, Judge Pringle retired with an Honorary Life Membership to the Norfolk Law Association and then established the Justice Pringle Award, which is an award given yearly to a Norfolk secondary student in recognition of scholastic excellence. Friends were invited to share their memories of Judge Pringle with his family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe for visitation on Sat., August 31, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 80 Colborne St. S., Simcoe on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Private interment of Ashes: Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Judge Pringle are asked to consider the Honourable Mr. Justice Pringle Scholarship Fund or the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com 519-426-0199.

“Illegitimus non carborundum”



Gary Reid

REID, Gary – On Tuesday August 27, 2019 in his 71st year, Gary joined our Lord and Saviour with his family by his side. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon of 50 years, his children Melissa (and Aaron), Jenny and his fur baby Preston. He leaves behind his three sisters Sharon, Donna and Susan, his mother-in-law Joyce, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law John and his nieces Jill, Jessie, Tammy and Nicky. He was the owner operator of Waterford Hardware & Appliance for 47 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for 27 years, Past President of Chamber of Commerce and worked with Crime Stoppers and volunteered on many occasions. He has touched many people in the community and will be missed by all. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Laura Abbott, the team of PSWs from VON, his nurses, the special people who helped with Gary’s care, especially Linda and John who were there every day to help. Also we would like to thank Gary’s special friend Ted for all the car rides and everything else he did; also Scott and Wayne for many car rides, our neighbour Matt who came many times in the night to help me get Gary up when he fell; and my sister for, as Gary called her, his Meals on Wheels. Friends and family were received at Thompson-Mott, Waterford, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Simcoe Gospel Chapel on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to ALS Society and Lyme Disease would be appreciated. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com