Death Notices October 2017

Published October 11th

Terry Smith

SMITH, Terence John “Terry” — of Port Dover, passed away at Norfolk General Hospital, Monday, October 2, 2017 in his 82nd year. Cherished husband of Julie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Susan and John Chanyi, Garry (deceased) and Stacey Smith and Andy and Jackie Smith. Proud grandfather of Eric and Tiffany, Melissa and Braden, Brent, Ryan and Melissa, Aaden, Tristen and Amanda, Chris, Nicole and Glenn, and Lauren, Loving great-grandfather to Carson, Halle, Tyler, Avalyn, Cole, Ella, Ronin, Zoe, Weston and Emery. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Alex and Cheryleann of Cyprus. Predeceased by his parents William and Hilda. Terry was a proud submariner in the Royal Navy and a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158 Port Dover. Friends were invited to share their memories of Terry at visitation Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave. Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Legion Service was held Tuesday at 5 p.m. A Memorial Service for Terry will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Frank Walker officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 158 or Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published October 4th

Madeline Cleland

CLELAND, Madeline – passed away at Norview Lodge surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in her 88th year. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Bernie Ellingson, Kent and Pam Cleland, Tresa Cleland, Steve Cleland and Barry and Joanne Cleland. Loving grandmother of Chris, Megan, Matthew, Adam, Jackie, Chase, Colton, Andrea, Andrew and Jessica, great grandmother of Ava, Nathan, Brayden and Chloe. Dear sister of Jack Oke, Doris Morrison and twin sister Noreen Morton. Predeceased by her husband Rae (2005), son Jackie (1966) and brother Ron Oke. Madeline was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; family was the centre of her life. She did love to play cards and always enjoyed a good time with family and friends. A big thank you to the wonderful staff at Norview Lodge, for their care and compassion for our mother in her final years. In keeping with Madeline’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530) entrusted with arrangements. For those wishing, donations to the H/N Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

William “Morley” Hagen

September 17, 1936 – Port Dover

September 28, 2017 – Calgary

Morley Hagen, beloved husband of Lois Hagen (nee Misner) of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the age of 81 years. Morley is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Lois; loving father of Tracy (Dan) of Cambridge, ON, Jeff (Charlotte), Paul (Andrea), Kerry (Garth) and Todd (Tracy) of Calgary, AB; proud grandpa of Tara, Allison, Graeme, Sydney, Michael, Sean, Caitlin, Lauren and Evan; Jared and Jennifer and their family; and David and Diana and their family. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry of Port Dover, and Patrick of Southampton. Predeceased in 2006 by his eldest son, Jay; his sister Beverly of Brantford; and brother Michael of Port Dover. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gerard’s Catholic Church (8944 Elbow Drive S.W.) on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Cremation is to take place at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. In Morley’s memory, if friends so desire, donations may be made directly to Diabetes Canada, 220, 6223 – 2nd Street S.E., Calgary, AB T2H 1J5 Telephone: (403) 266-0620, ext. 1112, www.diabetes.ca., or the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 6007 – 1A Street S.W., Calgary, AB T2H 0G5 Telephone: (403) 255-6108, www.kidney.ca.

Linda Nicholls

NICHOLLS, Linda Lillian – went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 surrounded by her family at the Norfolk General Hospital. Mrs. Linda Nicholls at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Jack for 49 years. Loving mother of Mark (Ingrid), Allison Caputo (Rich) and the late Rick (2015). Cherished and loving special Gramma and Nana to 6 beautiful granddaughters, Annycka, Nayomi, Jade, Eve, Sophie and Maya. Dear sister of Doreen Hancock (Bob), Judy Norman (Marvyn), Janice Montour (Kevin), Bill Wright (Marilyn) and Joyce Wright (Steve). Linda will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Following cremation friends were invited to visit with the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe. Linda’s service was held on Monday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. from St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, 85 Lot St., Simcoe. Reverend Mikal Schomburg officiated. A private family interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s society. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Linda Stelling

STELLING, Linda of Port Dover, passed away at Brantford General Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, October 2, 2017 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Walter Stelling. Loving step-mother to Al and Mandy Stelling. Loved grandmother to Scott and Riley, step-grandmother to A.J., and great-grandmother to Ariana. Will be sadly missed by nieces and nephews, Cyndi Savage, Bruce Agnew, Caroline Cox, Jennifer Chalmers, Jacqueline Watson, Jeffrey Stelling and their families. Dear sister-in-law of Alf and Brenda Stelling and Carol Agnew. Linda will also be missed by many great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Olive Agnew and brother Ron Agnew. Before Linda retired she was an employee of Ontario Hydro, Nanticoke for 35 years. Friends are invited to meet with the family to share their memories of Linda at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave. Port Dover (519) 583-1530 for visitation on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Linda’s life will be held Friday, October 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Simcoe Gospel Chapel, Hwy. 3 Simcoe. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. Pastor Marty Brown officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe Gospel Chapel would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca