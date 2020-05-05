Death Notices – May 2020

Published May 6, 2020

Lois Dyer

DYER, Lois passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Charlotte Villa retirement Residence in her 77th year. Dear sister of Gail (Donald) Kennedy of Brighton, Jill (Cliff) Phipps of Caledonia and Leah Dyer of Walsh. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Rhea. Lois was an avid gardener, loved animals and enjoyed photography. Cremation has taken place with a private family graveside service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave Port Dover (519)-583-1530. For those wishing donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneral home.ca

Gordon Reid

REID, Gordon Alexander –passed away peacefully at Norview Lodge, Simcoe on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Dora. Cherished father and father-in-law of Rob and Laura Reid, Elizabeth and Richard Goldman, and David and Debbie Reid. Proud and loving grandfather of Adam, Ben, Alexandra, Reid, Alexander and Piper. Will be lovingly remembered by his brother Alastair and his wife Heather. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth von Steinner. Gord was a lifelong Doverite, a longtime employee and Sales Manager at Thomas A. Ivey & Sons, and gave countless hours to the community and numerous local organizations. He was a former Port Dover Lions Club member, a Mason of Erie Lodge, A.F. & A.M. #149, Port Dover, a volunteer for Senior Support Services and an Elder and very proud member of Knox Presbyterian Church and Choir. Gord was also a member of the Port Dover Town Council in the 1970s. Gord will be sadly missed by all who knew him, remembered for his great sense of humour, his many stories and songs, and for the great community member he was. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation was held, with his grandson Ben playing the bagpipes one last time for his Grandpa. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Norview Lodge, Reverend Pamela Hogewoning for her beautifully prepared prayer, and Thompson Waters Funeral Home in Port Dover for making all arrangements. For those wishing, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca