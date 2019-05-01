Death Notices – May 2019





Published May 1, 2019

Mary Cook

COOK, Mary Edith (McCutcheon) was called Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded in love by her family. Born on May 21, 1930, Mary was the beloved mother of Dan and Dennis (Maxine) McCutcheon. Predeceased by her children Cheryl (1965), and Brian (1973), as well as her husbands George McCutcheon (1981) and Earl Cook (1998). Dear companion of the late Henry Visser (2004). Mary is survived by her sisters Carol and Margaret. Predeceased by her sister Ruth. Beloved grandmother of Melanie (Miguel Correia) and Jeff (Erin) McCutcheon. Great-grandmother of Victoria, Sophia, Donald and Landon. Special “Mom” to Shelley Wenige. Mom was a life-long avid fan of the Hamilton Tiger Cats, Toronto Blue Jays, curling and sports in general. In earlier years, she enjoyed the time she devoted to her church groups as well as Boy Scouts and various other community organizations. Travel was always a passion for Mom in particular Northern Ontario that always held a special spot in her heart. Her love for baking was shared by many and you may have sampled one of her pies. In following with Mom’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life is planned. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of our mother is asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Norfolk General Nursing Home.



Deborah Leslie

LESLIE, Deborah (MacDonald) in her 68th year passed at the Hamilton General Hospital on April 26, 2019. Beloved Mom of Kerry (Rick), dear step-daughter of Julius, predeceased by her parents Joan and Andrew. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Wendy (Alf), Drew, Linda (Scott), Brian (Morag), Robin, Ian (Zeny), Grant (Bonnie). Loving Aunt to Shannon (Brett), Michael, Casey (Mel), Scott (Kayla), DJ and Jamie. Great-aunt of many. Friends are invited to share their memories of Deb with the family at visitation at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, May 2, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the Service in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. Pastor Ted Smith officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Lupus Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

David Ryerse

RYERSE, David Andrew “Big Daddy” – It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Big Daddy on April 24, 2019 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Jean in 2010, brother Douglas Ryerse and sister Patty Gamble. David will be sadly missed by his son Eric (Krissie) and his daughters Nina (Robert) Bell and Lori (Brian) Johnston all of Port Dover. Proud grandfather of Channing (Theresa), Carlee, Jason (Kaitlyn) and Olivia (Cassie). Dear great-grandfather of Noah, Reese, Tyler, Lucas, Curtis, Madyn and Elora. David had a lifetime association with the Commercial Fishing Industry in Port Dover and a great love for the lake. Friends were invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A celebration of David’s life will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, 302 St. George Street, Port Dover on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. For those wishing, donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or St Paul’s Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

June Sibthorpe

SIBTHORPE, June Elva (affectionately known as “Bubba”) – At Victoria Hospital, London, Ontario on April 24, 2019, June Sibthorpe in her 88th year. Wife of the late James A. Sibthorpe (2003). Dear mother of Kelly Sibthorpe (Willemina Zwart) of London and their daughter Sarah Keast (Chris) and their daughter Stella, and Jeremy Sibthorpe; and Shari Anne Sibthorpe and her daughter Faith Shelly (Amos) and their children Eden, Judah and Mercy. She is also survived by a brother Spencer Matts. June was a long time member of Calvary Church, Simcoe and active in the Linus Group of Calvary Church. Friends are invited to call at The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe for visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Willemina Zwart officiating. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.