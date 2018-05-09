Death Notices – May 2018

Published May 2, 2018

Molly Allen

ALLEN, Molly Gladys. May 6, 1925 – April 25, 2018. Passed away peacefully at Grace Villa, Hamilton. Molly is predeceased by four older siblings, one of whom, Dolly (Arley) Goddard, raised a young Molly, and then Molly’s children years later. Molly is survived by her children Sandra (Angelo) Notarianni, Susan (the late Monte) Kicksee, and Michael (Erica) Allen. Molly was a proud Nana to her grandchildren Joseph (Dianna MacLeod) Notarianni, John Notarianni, Andrea (Jorge) Clemencio, Michele (Jim Durrant) Kicksee, Peter (Olga) Allen, and Andrew Allen. She was sadly predeceased by her grandson Jason Woolridge (Julie). She was the loving grandmother, great-grandmother (G.G.), great-great-grandmother to many more, and a special aunt to Virginia Wall. Molly was an English war bride who arrived in Canada in 1946, living a busy professional life in Hamilton, and eventually settling into her much-loved Port Dover. She enjoyed many happy years there as a staunch member of St. Paul’s Church, the Women’s Institute, the Museum Board, and many others. Fiercely independent and proud, Molly lived life on her own terms. Our heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful staff at Grace Villa, who treated Molly with the utmost love, respect, and care during her four-year stay. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life was held at Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. N., Waterdown, on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Royal Botanical Gardens, Hamilton.

Ruth Camirand

CAMIRAND, Ruth (nee Dougherty) age 62, a life-time resident of Port Dover, Ontario passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Ruth was born on June 16, 1955 in Simcoe, Ontario and raised in Port Dover along with her siblings, to parents Alan and Irene Dougherty. Ruth was the beloved wife of Richard, devoted mother to Jenelle and her husband Todd, Andie-Mae and her husband Dustin, and loving “Glamma” of Rush Alexander. Ruth was a devoted, loving mother and very proud of her family. Ruth loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours sewing and was an amazing seamstress. Ruth spent many years working at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit. Over those years she developed many beautiful friendships, and held them dear to her heart. Ruth was known as a positive, passionate woman and a warm and wonderful friend who had the ability to make people feel special. She was gentle and kind, and saw the good in everyone and will be remembered for the smile that lit up her face. She had a happy laugh and always looked on the bright side of things and was always grateful for everything and everyone. Her motto for life, be kind, because the world could always use more kindness. She was a beautiful spirit who will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Family and friends will gather at Ruth’s Celebration of Life at David’s Restaurant, 168 New Lakeshore Road, Port Dover, Ontario on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. For those wishing, donations to the Cancer Support and Resource Program, The Terry Fox Foundation or charity of choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). On line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.

David Field

FIELD, David, 80, of Wasaga Beach, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia. He was born in Port Dover to Edward (Ted) and Lillian (Holland) Field. David began his teaching career in a one-room school house in 1959. He taught until 1994 and supplied for many years afterwards. David is survived by his wife Margret of 53 years; son Ted (Jenn) of Collingwood; daughter Audrey Prenzel (Dirk) of Trenton; daughter Sheila Laing (Will) of Wasaga Beach; daughter Suzanne Herron (Peter) of Wasaga Beach; his brothers Tom (late Yvonne) and George (Julie); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James (Mary). He loved his nine grandchildren Alandra, Kevin, Jacob, Isaac, Rebecca, Emily, Sophia, Elise, Rachel, and great-grandson Parker. A Memorial Service was held on April 28, 2018 at Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach. The ultimate outdoor enthusiast and educator, donations in lieu of flowers are still being accepted in support of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, Zone H, Youth Education Programs. For more information and to sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com. Dave’s funeral was a tribute to a life well lived. His family shared stories of a loving and involved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and brother. A fellow teacher described him as a mentor and dedicated professional. Many students came to pay their respects. Dave lived a very engaged life with conservation and outdoors activities as was described by another friend and fellow outdoorsman telling of Dave’s love for teaching youth to love and respect nature. Dave was honoured several times for his contribution to youth and outdoor activities (last one a provincial award). Dave never quit learning or teaching as was evident in stories shared.

Published May 9, 2018

Donald Ames

AMES, Donald “Sailor” (member of Erie Masonic Lodge No. 149 A.F. & A.M.) Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the age of 87 years. Don, loving husband of Marie. Dear father of Linda (Ian), Scott (Heather) and Judy (Mike). Cherished grandfather of Zoe, Carly, Nick, Andrew, Meredith, Victoria and Jordan. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, DRCC staff. We appreciated the support provided by the Outpatient Palliative Care to our family during this difficult time. Lise has a special place in our hearts for her care shown during this difficult time. Family and friends were received at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (N of Hwy #2) 905-443-3376 for visitation on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Unit or Alzheimer Society Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca

Jack Dosser

DOSSER, John Robert “Jack” passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, with family by his side in his 81st year. Jack was a long-time resident of Port Dover. Son of the late William Dosser (1952) and Florence Smith (1999). He will be sadly missed by his best friend Patricia Butler-Snively; his nephew Richard Anstee (Jen) and Richard’s children Willie (Jen), Gunner, Mitchel and Madelynne; his niece Cindy Lou Anstee, her son Justin (Elysia) and her grandchildren Jax, Jace and Eliena. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was a “Big Brother” to many. He was retired from T.D.S. (Livingston’s of Hagersville) and a former employee of Harding Carpets Brantford, Ivey’s of Port Dover, Duncan’s Orchards, Kolbe’s and Port Dover Fish Company. Predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Anstee (1975), brother-in-law Bill Anstee (1975), brother Ernie Dosser (2017), sisters-in-law Shirley Dosser (1989) and Elizabeth Dosser (2013). Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes a private interment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marburg Hall on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and share their memories of Jack. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Annette Wedlake

WEDLAKE, Annette Logan, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Aunt Annette on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in her 81st year. She will be greatly missed by her nieces Kim Hitchon, Lee MacDonald (the late John), nephews Jay Hitchon (Patrice) and Robin Hitchon and their families. Predeceased by her parents James and Marion Wedlake and her sister Isobel (Wedlake) Hitchon. Annette was a long-time and loyal employee of both Lockington Sports and Grand & Toy. A family graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to CanPku would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca