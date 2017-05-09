Death Notices May 2017

Published May 10th

Jean Patrick

It is with great sadness that I share that Jean Patrick passed away in her sleep on April 10, 2017 in Scotland. She will be sadly missed by her good friend Ann Barnes and all who knew her, especially her friends at The Coffee Shop. One of her greatest pleasures was going around the Port Dover shops, buying little treats to send home to her family.

Published May 3rd

Floyd Bowman

BOWMAN, Floyd Edward – It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Floyd on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in his 94th year. He is now reunited with his wife Marjorie. A resident of Norview Lodge, Floyd was a World War II Veteran who recently received the Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour, was a lifetime member and past Sergeant of Arms, and Poppy Chairman at the Hugh Allan Royal Canadian Legion Branch 158 of Port Dover. He is survived by his sons Bruce (Leslie), Richard (Ann, predeceased), Chris (Marianne); grandchildren Nadine (Matt), Jennifer (Bill); and great-grandchildren Emilie, Curtis and Grace. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie of 58 plus years, who was a member of the British Women’s Land Army and a war bride. A Celebration of Floyd’s Life will be held at the Hugh Allan Royal Canadian Legion Branch 158 in Port Dover on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all the staff of the Norview Lodge in Simcoe for the care they provided Floyd during his stay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or your local Poppy Fund. He will be remembered by his relatives, friends and Legion Comrades. Interment for Marjorie and Floyd will be at the Bayview Cemetery and Crematorium in Burlington, Ontario.