Death Notices March 2018

Published March 7th

Graydon Field

FIELD, Graydon Gilbert – It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Graydon on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Cedarwood Village Nursing Home. Mr. Graydon Field of Simcoe in his 104th year. Graydon was the son of the late Freeman Field, late Grace Ponting and late Clara Hoover. Beloved husband for 74 years to the late Joy Field, nee Jolliffe (2017). Loving father of the late Kathryn (2012) Zimmer and her husband Hugh and the late Craig (1985) Field and his wife Janice. Cherished grandpa to 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Elmo (Alena) Field, Lea (Orpha) Field and sister Bessie (Neale) Hoover. Graydon will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Graydon was a community leader and involved extensively with St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Brotherhood of Anglican Churchmen, Port Dover Harbour Museum, City of Nanticoke Library Board as treasurer for many years. Graydon was a veteran of WWII, he taught pilot flying instructions in many locations. He taught school in Walsh, many other rural schools as well as Burtch Correctional Facility. He farmed in Nanticoke and then retired in Port Dover. At Graydon’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be a private family service at Christ Church Cemetery, Nanticoke at a later date. Pastor Marc Bertrand to officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314) If so desired, donations may be made in Graydon’s memory to the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Norma Lillian Bailey

BAILEY – Norma Lillian: Passed away on February 21, 2018 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Chatham, Ontario. She is survived by her beloved husband Bill of Port Dover. Loving mother of Pam of Brantford, sister Betty of Jarvis, a niece and 8 nephews. “Often a lonely heartache, many a silent tears but always a beautiful memory of the one we loved so dear”. In keeping with Norma’s wishes cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Norma’s memory are asked to consider The Simcoe and District Humane Society. Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com



Published March 14th

Judy Allison

ALLISON, Judith (Judy) — Passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Judy Allison of Simcoe in her 74th year. Loving sister and Aunt of Bob Robinson and his son Todd Robinson (Alice) and their children Araz and Shant. Cherished Godmother of Allison (Sam) and their son Dominic. Aunt to Jason (Jane) and their children Kally, Camryn and Aaron. Dear friend of Anne McAlpine, Mary Jo Patterson, Judy Misner, Herma VanHeighten and her special friend Katherine Lima. Judy will be sadly missed by many relatives, friends and her family at St. James United Church. Predeceased by her parents Leota Ferne Robinson (2017), Alexander Stewart Allison (1949) and Murray Laverne Robinson (1998). At Judy’s request cremation has taken place. There will be a private graveside service at White Brick Cemetery in Ancaster. Reverend Barrie Bain and Reverend Mary Jo Patterson officiating. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). If so desired, donations may be made in Judy’s memory to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or the Simcoe and District Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Scott Counsell

The family is sad to announce the passing of Scott Arthur Counsell of Brantford, formerly of Port Dover, on Tuesday March 6, 2018, at 53 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Judy. Cherished father (step) of Nicholas (Sasha) and Matthew (Melisa). He will be missed by grandson Sebastian. He leaves behind sisters Donna (Jim), Debbie (Steve), brother Robert (Theresa) and several nieces and nephews and great niece and nephews. Predeceased by brother David (Lanie) and sister Robin (Toby). Special thank you to Dr. Daniel Sapir and the team at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Renal Dialysis Unit and VON of Brantford. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Airport Community Hall, RR 4 Stn Main, Brantford, ON, N3T 5L7, on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Foundation may be made on Scott’s behalf.

Beverly Dyet

DYET, Beverly Bernice (nee Shewchuk) – Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in her 84th year. Loving mother of John Dyet of Port Dover and Kim Dyet of Vancouver. Dear sister of Andrea Helm of Simcoe and the late Andy Shewchuk (2017). Beverly is also survived by many long time friends. She was a life member of the Port Dover Lioness Club. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to donate in memory of Beverly are asked to consider the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199.

Mona Weir-Youngs

WEIR-YOUNGS, Mona Elizabeth of Port Dover. Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, March 5, 2018 in her 77th year. Loving wife of Ken Youngs. Treasured sister of Doris Greenland (Bob). Beloved aunt of Sandra Thornton and great nephew Benjamin Thornton. A special thanks to the nurses at LHIN for their fantastic care and services. Cremation has taken place, interment at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home (519-583-1530). For those wishing donations to Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca



Published March 21st

Brian Auger

AUGER, Brian – It is with great sadness we announce that Brian, beloved husband of Patricia for 61 years, dear father of Nigel and David, loving father-in-law to Jodi, and cherished Poppa of Austin and Aaron, passed away peacefully in his 84th year on March 12, 2018. He is predeceased by his sister Dorothy and will be missed by his nephew John and family in the U.K. Brian was an avid sailor enjoying both competitive and leisure sailing, and was also a talented woodworker and watercolour painter. He enjoyed a long and successful career as an architect based in Toronto. After retiring, Brian designed a custom retirement home and he and Patricia enjoyed 22 years of retirement in the lakeside community of Port Dover, Ontario. We wish to thank the nursing staff at Norfolk General Hospital and, a special thanks to Dr. Nagrani, for their compassion and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation http://www.ngh.on.ca/donating/ways-to-donate.html or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Brian’s life for family and friends is planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com.

Ted Decker

DECKER, Theodore James – It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Ted Decker. His seven-year battle with cancer ended on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Windsor-Essex Hospice. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Rita. Left to mourn are his loving wife June (Sloat), brothers Tim (Robin), Tom (Sharon), Todd (Zina), Terry (Shelley) and step-daughters Tammy (Doug), Connie (Darcey), Anne (Rick) and Lynda (Mike). As per Ted’s wishes there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held in Selkirk in August. If desired, donations in Ted’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc. online or mailed to 6038 Empress Street, Windsor, ON, N8T 1B5. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Ted Decker

DECKER, Theodore James – It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Ted Decker. His seven-year battle with cancer ended on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Windsor-Essex Hospice. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Rita. Left to mourn are his loving wife June (Sloat), brothers Tim (Robin), Tom (Sharon), Todd (Zina), Terry (Shelley) and step-daughters Tammy (Doug), Connie (Darcey), Anne (Rick) and Lynda (Mike). As per Ted’s wishes there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held in Selkirk in August. If desired, donations in Ted’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc. online or mailed to 6038 Empress Street, Windsor, ON, N8T 1B5. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca