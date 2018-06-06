Death Notices – June 2018

Published June 6, 2018

Michael Mitchell

MITCHELL, Michael of Port Dover passed away at Juravinski Cancer Hospital surrounded by the love of his family, on Monday, June 4, 2018 in his 47th year. Cherished husband of Nadia Waiton. Loving step-father of Charlie Hollander. Dearly loved son of Darcy and Wendy Mitchell. Dear brother of Brad and Jonelle Mitchell. Much loved uncle of Jesse, Savannah and Jepson; and Godfather of Chloe, Olivia and Daxton Bush. He will be sadly missed by his best friends Mac Campbell and Vince Hoskins, his many aunts, uncles, cousins and his faithful companions Huck and Squirt. Mike was an employee of Air Products, and was an Affiliate Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158; he also enjoyed boating and camping in his free time. Friends are invited to meet with the family to share their memories of Mike on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Funeral Service will be held in memory of Mike on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church, (Chapman & St. George Sts.) Port Dover. The Reverend Jeff Smith officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Hospital (C4 Hematology) would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Peggy Wicker

WICKER, Margaret Agnes (nee Lavers) – With gratitude for her long life, Peggy’s family announces her peaceful passing at Norfolk General Hospital on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at the age of 104. Predeceased by her husband Allan (1995), son Barry (2013) and sister Kay Thompson. Loving mother to Marilyn (Lynn) and David Nigh of Waterloo. Cherished grandmother to Peter Nigh, Laura Murphy and Jeremy and Jose Wicker. Proud great-grandmother of David, Ryan and Katie Murphy and Eric and Sofia Nigh. She will be fondly remembered by daughter-in-law Carol Wicker of Port Dover, niece Pat Thompson of Hamilton, great-nephew Philip and Jen Thompson of Caledonia and cousin Thelma Hammett of England. Peggy was born in 1914 in Winnipeg to parents Dudley and Agnes Laver. Peggy and her sister Kay were raised in Hamilton and in 1935 Peggy married Allan Wicker and lived at 204 First Ave., Port Dover, she lived there until 2013 when she moved to Rosewood (Cedarwood Gardens) Simcoe. Peggy and her husband Allan owned Wicker and Son Insurance for many years, and in the 1960’s their son Barry joined them. She was involved in many activities over the years, including dance, lawn bowling, curling, golf (not her greatest sport), gardening, bridge and Tai Chi. Peggy was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church and St. Paul’s Club and catered many Lions Club dinners there. She choreographed all the dances for the Lions Club Variety Shows, danced in them as well and loved the July 1st celebrations and parade. Peggy loved to travel and over the years she had many amazing trips. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Market and St. George Sts., Port Dover on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church or Multiple Sclerosis (Grand Erie Chapter) would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca