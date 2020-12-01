Death Notices – December 2020

Published December 2, 2020

Lila Harris

HARRIS, Lila Diana of Port Dover passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in her 77th year. Predeceased by her husband Robert Reid. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Brian Forsyth and Robin and Myles Linger all of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of Jordan (Alicia), Kyle (Stephanie), Jenna and Josh. Dearly loved sister of Bernice Long, Kathy Smith, Audrey Harris and Mike Harris, predeceased by several siblings.

Lila loved Port Dover and she spent many hours at the pier fishing and making new friends. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services for Lila will be private.

For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Doug Reid

REID, Douglas Ivan passed away peacefully with his loving wife Peggy of 67 years by his side at Cedarwood Village in his 89th year after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Cherished father and father-in-law of Patsy and Paul Dorish, Judy and Robert Whitenect, Donna Jean (predeceased) and Ray (Liz) Giles, Jenn and Rick Topp. Proud grandfather of Mike and Kelli, Tom and Leslie, Kyle, Joel and Ashley and Abi and Tagir. Great-grandfather of Kaia. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean Lowe and Bonnie and Gord Wilson. Doug will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Bobby, Great-grandson Hunter Dorish, sister Donna Ivey and husband John and brother-in-law Sonny Lowe.

Doug was an active member for many years in the Port Dover Community. He was a dedicated member of the 56th Field Battery in Simcoe. Doug worked as a butcher for his entire career. He was employed by many of the area grocery stores over the years and also was owner/operator of Reid’s Meat Market. Doug was an elder of Grace United Church and member of Port Dover Lions Club. He was very active in Port Dover Minor Baseball and Hockey. He played the trumpet in the Port Dover Band, which entertained people in many areas of Norfolk.

Doug was the life of the party, he loved telling jokes and being the entertainer. He will be held in the hearts of all who loved and knew him.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Camp Trillium-Rainbow Lake or the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.com

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Paul Scott suddenly and tragically taken from us on November 25, 2020. Loving, caring, compassionate and proud dad of Jackson, Emma and Maggie. Beloved son of Carolyn and Jack of London and dearly loved brother of Michael (Kelly) of North York, and uncle of Thomas, Sarah and Andrew. Soul-mate and fiancée of Liana Thompson of Port Dover and fun-loving stepdad to Allegra and Geneva.

Jeff was born in London, March 23, 1970, attended John Dearness Elementary and Oakridge Secondary School, Graduated from the University of Waterloo School of Kinesiology and obtained his Physiotherapy Diploma from McMaster University. After practicing in Hamilton and Corpus Christi, Texas, he returned to Canada and opened his own clinic on Union St., in Simcoe, Great Lakes Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic. He soon expanded to the present site on Talbot St., Simcoe and recently renamed as Great Lakes Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Clinic.

He was a member of The Rotary Club of Simcoe, an avid hunter, traveller, and boating enthusiast who absolutely loved being at the cottage at Long Point and had many friends who shared his interests. He was the recipient of Rotary International’s prestigious Paul Harris Recognition award for humanitarian contributions to his community.

His love of his family and of life was infectious and he made many friends through his clinic, Rotary and his many interests.

Jeff’s mission of being a beacon of light, an example of selfless love and generosity for all of us to admire, and hope to emulate, is over on this earth. We are all the richer for having him touch us in our lives, whether briefly or over many years. Son, brother, uncle, dad. We love you. We carry you in our hearts. Mission accomplished.

He will be deeply missed by Liana. He was her future, her balance and her strength, taken too soon.

Arrangements are being made for a private family service as Cremation has taken place as requested by Jeff and are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be arranged for a later date and details will be widely published. COVID limitations will have to be followed as we gather as family, colleagues, friends and associates to remember a life well lived joyously and without reservation.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Rotary International Canada in support of the Polio Plus campaign to eradicate Polio worldwide or the charity of your choice. Online Condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com