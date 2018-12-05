Death Notices – December 2018

Published December 5, 2018

Murray Hearn

HEARN, Murray George, age 91, of Port Dover, Ontario, died Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018 surrounded by his family at Brantford Hospital. Born June 10,1927 in Hamilton, Ontario, he was the son of the late Alfred and Kathleen (nee Hayward) Hearn. Predeceased by his older sister Ann Bowen (Lloyd) and younger brother Irvin Hearn (Jane). For 35 years Murray worked at Stelco Steel in Hamilton and later in Nanticoke. His love for life was large and he was a true Canadian, visiting all capital cities. Murray loved to spend time with family and friends and if he could get them to fish, fly or sit around a campfire with him even better. He volunteered many years for Scouts Canada in Stoney Creek. He was a member of the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum and the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association. Dearly loved father to the late Christine Wedmid (Nick), John (Willa), Kathy Austen (Keith), Peter (Olenka), late Janie, Patricia Hamilton, George (Debbie) and Roberta Hunt (Kevin). He was loved and will be sadly missed by each of his 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He truly enjoyed his adventures with his partner, Diane James, over the past 6 years. A friend to Dar and Greg, Shannon Hall, Lynda and Shelly Manzer and David and Donna Manzer. The family would like for you to join them in a Celebration of Life at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158, 212 Market Street, Port Dover, on Sunday, December 9, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Poppa. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.

Bill Jaques

JAQUES, William “Bill” of Port Dover , passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in his 76th year. Predeceased by his wife Marion (1998). Dearly loved step-father of Jim Foster, Bill Foster, Susie Austin and Patty Feere. Loving grandfather of 5. Will be missed by his sisters Wendy Dupon and Gayle Bridger and nephew Steve Jaques. Bill will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Norma and brother Joseph. Bill was a lifelong resident of Port Dover and spent many of those years best known as “Cotton”. He spent most of his working life as a well known Plumber in town. He was an associate member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158, and a member of Grace United Church. Bill loved fishing and owned more than 20 fishing rods, so he would have the right pole for the right fish. He enjoyed sitting at the pier visiting with friends. Friends are invited to share their memories of Bill at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519)-583-1530 on Friday, December 7, 2018 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. A Service to Celebrate Bill’s life will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1 pm at Grace United Church, (Chapman and St. George Sts.). The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Randy O’Neil

O’NEIL, Randall “Randy” Scott, of Port Dover, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at Brantford General Hospital, on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in his 59th year. Cherished and devoted father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Jeff Perssia and Brandon O’Neil and Lisa Ruttan. Loving “Grumpa” of Cullen. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Penny and Tom Rebuk, Larry and Diane O’Neil, Jim and Cathy O’Neil and Gary and Francis O’Neil. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Stewart and Ruth. Randy relocated to Port Dover 28 years ago when he transferred to Stelco Lake Erie from Hilton Works. He retired a number of years ago, which gave him more time to do the things he loved. Randy was a child of the 1960s, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and he took many bike trips to locations around the world. He enjoyed photography, hiking and tinkering with almost anything. Most of all he loved and cherished his family and always enjoyed time spent with them. Randy’s family would like to thank the staff at Brantford General Hospital, in particular the Stroke Unit, for the excellent care and compassion they showed Randy. Friends are invited to share their memories of Randy at visitation on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158 Market St., Port Dover. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Jim Palermo

PALERMO, Thomas James “Jim” – Passed away peacefully at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the age of 81. Much loved son of the late Joseph Palermo (1939), late Guiseppina Gasbarrini (2010) and late Antonio Barracca (1987). Beloved husband for 12 years of Joan (formerly Romary). Loving father of Joseph (Sherry) and Deborah. Jim is also lovingly remembered by Joan’s children, Helen (Warren) and Stephen (Gade). Cherished Grandpa of Amy, Hannah and Thomas. Dear brother of Fred Palermo (Muriel). Predeceased by his sister Teresa Ann Ritchie (late Stewart). Jim was self employed in the tile/flooring business where he was known to be one of the best. He also worked for the Department of National Defense in the Maintenance Department for 10 years. He enjoyed cooking, computer research, cars, watching TV and the WWE. He loved spending time and travel with his beloved Joan and his family. Jim will be missed and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at Smith’s Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, 905-632-3333 on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. and where a Funeral Prayer Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Bayview Cemetery and Mausoleum, Burlington. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com

Inger Sillery

SILLERY, Inger Marie (nee Madsen) – May 7, 1935 – October 28, 2018. It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we said goodbye to our sister Inger. She joined our parents Astrid and Johannes, her daughter Kathy and late husband Robert Sillery in Heaven. Inger is survived by her grandson James (Nicole) and great-granddaughter, sisters Anne, Ruth (Michael), Lis (John), Maren (John), Joanne Kathleen (Bill), and brother Niels (Carol-Ann). Loving aunt and devoted friend to many. Special thanks to the caring staff at Cedarwood Village in Simcoe, Ontario. There will be a Celebration of Life at Cedarwood Village, 500 Queensway West in Simcoe, Ontario on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.