Death Notices – August 2021

Published August 4, 2021

Lois Greenslade

GREENSLADE, Lois of Port Dover, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, Simcoe on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband James (Homer) (1988). Jim and Lois were married in 1948 and celebrated 40 years of marriage before Jim’s passing in 1988. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bonnie Harris and Wayne Hamilton and Paul and Suzanne Greenslade all of Port Dover. Proud and loving grandmother of Jamie (Kelly), Holly (James), Jill (Chris) and Mark (Karleigh) and great-grandmother of Luke, Brooke, Colby, Marlee, Ethan, Lily, Edith, Olivia and Eloise. Lois will be missed by her sister-in-law Alva Charter. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Violet MacKellar and son-in-law Fred Harris (2012).

Lois was a homebody, her life revolved around her family, she loved hosting family dinners and get togethers. She was a very social lady and loved to visit with friends.

Friends and family were invited to visitation to share their memories of Lois on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave. Port Dover 519-583-1530. A private Funeral Service was held. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiated. For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca







Lillian Pursley

PURSLEY, Lillian Ruth (nee Marshall) – passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Lillian Pursley of Simcoe in her 85th year.

Loving mother of Jack Huson (Lorraine) of Stayner, Kristine Cronkwright (Brad) of Simcoe, Todd Huson (Diana) of Fenwick and Tonya Thompson (Brody) of Long Point. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Klerissa & Dwayne, Kirk, Jasmine, Garrett & Abby, Graydon, Evan, Haley & Jared, Jonathan, Natasha and by great-grandchildren Jaxton, Lincoln, Morgan and Layla, She is survived by her brothers Richard Marshall (Lorna) and Floyd Marshall (Cora) all of Nanticoke, by her sister Darlene Zante (Oz) of Uxbridge and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents George and Marie (Cronk) Marshall, brother Robert Marshall and sisters Joyce Anderson (John) and Faith Biggar (Ralph).

All funeral arrangements will remain private and have been entrusted to the Jeffrey W. Glendinning Funeral Home, 36 Front St., Port Rowan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca

Larry Stanley

STANLEY, Larry William

It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Stanley announce his sudden passing at Norfolk General Hospital on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Larry was born June 26, 1945 to Carl Stanley (1984) and Helen May Veit (1993) and was the brother of Linda Joan (Stanley) Vancso. Larry is survived by his son Kirk (Kim), daughter Jill (Jason), grandchildren Tyler (Shay), Logan (Haley), Stanley, Oliver and Charlotte Grace and great-grandchild Haven Mae Stanley. He is survived by nieces Shelley, Cassie, Sara and nephews Tony and Charles (Bo) Sault. Larry leaves his special friend and partner Linda Lane. He is predeceased by his wife Ginger May (Austin) (2019), their beloved son Alan (1990), sister-in-law Sandra Gail Austin, nephews Randy, Robbie and Delmer Misener, Steven Vancso and Ginger’s mom and dad Lily and Alvin Austin. Larry is survived by several special cousins, great-nieces and nephews in Canada and North Carolina.

Larry enjoyed playing ball as a youngster and went on to become an umpire. He enjoyed the game very much especially when his team, the Simcoe Shamrocks won the OBA Midget B Championship in 1962. He was also a huge Blue Jay fan and was able to attend many of their games. Trap shooting at the old Hit and Miss Gun Club was a favourite hobby and then the lure of Paradise Hunt Club near McArthur’s Mills won him over to snowmobiling, partridge and dear hunts and fishing. In later years the cottage attracted him to quadding, pontooning, puttering and socializing with so many dear friends on Limestone and Wannamaker Lakes and the area.

While at home Larry was a successful tobacco farmer and was an active long time and dedicated member of the Vittoria Lions Club. He also enjoyed his Koi pond. For many years he was an inspector for Norfolk Mutual Insurance and took great pride in his achievements and friendships made there. Larry enjoyed his dogs and was often accompanied by Max or Benson who rode proudly in his truck. Larry and Bennie could be found volunteering in the St. John’s Ambulance Pet Therapy Program at many venues including his favourite, the Port Dover Nursing Home. Larry did many kind deeds over the years, always ready to help a friend in need and always with a grin on his face.

Friends are invited to call at The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Vittoria Baptist Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions masks must be worn, numbers in the building are restricted and there will no luncheon after the committal. Those wishing to remember Larry may donate to Purrfect Paws, ALS Society, the Simcoe and District Humane Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.

“One of Vittoria’s finest is gone.”