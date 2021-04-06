Death Notices – April 2021

Published on April 7, 2021

MARTIN David Wayne – May 12, 1947 – March 30, 2021 – David, son of the late May and Cecil Martin, brother to the late Jack Martin, brother to Larry Martin (and Betty), Connie Sue Robinson (and Joe), Joanne Kirk (and Doug), Joe Martin (and Dianne) and Mary Martin (and Joan) and Uncle to numerous special Nieces, Nephews (and great-nieces and nephews) passed away in his 74th year.

He was a high school scholar (nicknamed “Atlas” by classmates) who went on to achieve his Masters in Applied Math and Sciences at the University of Western Ontario, where he later taught Math. Many summers were spent working on the South Side fishing with his brothers.

When Dave retired, he enjoyed his music, reading, walks, photography and, especially, his gardening. He was part of the Port Dover Horticultural Society and won some awards for his beautiful plants. Dave had a true passion and endless patience not only for his gardening, but also for his beloved pets over the years.

He was very devoted to his Mother when she entered the care home and often took her flowers to brighten her day. David stayed in touch with many friends and family through beautifully written letters until he was no longer able to. He generously donated to many causes that mattered to him.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral was held. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the David Suzuki Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

POWELL, Isabel Emma of Port Dover passed away surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, Simcoe, in her 100th year.

Dear mother of Pat Smith, Judy Brown and Sheila Chanda (Dave). Predeceased by her husband George, her daughter Ruth Bridgwater-Dodd and her granddaughter Robin Lockyer, as well as sons-in-law Jere Smith, Doug Bridgwater, Ken Spencer and Ted Brown, as well as her parents William and Annie Cruise, her sister Eleanor Smith and husband Allan, her brother George and his wife Ruth. Loving grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 15, great-great-grandmother of 12 as well as one great-great- great grandson. She will be sadly missed by her brother James Cruise and son-in-law Rob Dodd as well as her sister-in-law Peggy Burcham (George, deceased).

Isabel was a long-time member of various Women’s Institutes joining at the early age of 14. She led dozens of 4H Clubs over the years touching the lives of many young people in the community. Isabel was a lifelong member of Grace United Church, where she sang in the choir and was a valued member of the UCW. Some of her greatest loves as well as her family and friends, were quilting, knitting and especially making smocked dresses.

A private Funeral Service will be held in Isabel’s memory at Grace United Church, April 6, 2021. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation or service, live streaming of the funeral service is available at https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/27294 at 11 a.m.

Interment Port Dover Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Grace United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

To be published April 14, 2021

HENDERSON, Terie Anne (nee Foresman) – It is with great sadness that the family of Terie Anne (Foresman) Henderson announces her sudden passing, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the age of 44 years of Port Dover, Ontario. Beloved wife of Alexander and children Tiffany, Brian and Wyatt. Terie will be sorely missed by her parents George and Julie Foresman, sisters Stacie (Bill) and Hollie (Peter) and her brother Geordie. Terie will be lovingly remembered by her grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Following family wishes, arrangements will be private. Memorial donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519) 583-1530). On line donations or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca