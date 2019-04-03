Death Notices – April 2019





Published April 3, 2019

Jean Wood

WOOD, Jean – It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Jean Wood in her 88th year on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bryan and her daughter Susan. Jean will be sadly missed by her son Stephen (Debbie) of Beamsville, brother Ken (Jane) Ellison of Oakville and brother-in-law Frank Wood. Cherished grandmother of Pamela (Clayton) Bowen, Mark Wood and nephew Wayne Ellison (Antoinette). Great-grandmother of Rhyder and Payten. Jean enjoyed quilting and Bible study and was a proud Port Dover resident for over 30 years. As per Jean’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Jean are asked to consider the Canadian Diabetes association. Online condolences may be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca (519-583-1530).