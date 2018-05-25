Youths drop stink bomb inside store – OPP investigating

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Main Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at approximately 11:59 p.m., police received a report of a mischief.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that three (3) unknown youths attended the address and ignited a stink bomb inside the store causing an overwhelming odour of sulphur. Several patrons including the owner had to leave the business due to the smell.

Three youths were captured on security surveillance video and police will be reviewing the video in an attempt to identify those responsible.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.