Young Company brings ‘The Little Mermaid’ to stage

By Heather Walters

DIRECTOR Marcus Lundgren and Stage Manager Nikki Campbell-Schram have been working with the 19 members of this year’s Young Company in preparation for their live on-stage production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Ariel and her heroic friends will entertain the audience as she searches for a life above the sea.

The popular tale has been adapted for the stage by Mr. Lundgren, who always manages to put an interesting twist into well-known stories.

This is the 17th year he has worked with the Young Company.

“It’s not really about the story, or even about the end production,” he stated. “It’s about putting a group together that really works and allowing each of the cast to experience what professional stage acting is all about – from lighting, to props and costume to stage acting itself.”

The Young Company program accepts students from ages 11 to 16, with auditions taking place in late spring.

The Young Company program has come a long way in its 17 year run. Instead of sharing the stage with whatever professional show is currently running, they now get their own week to use the stage and theatre as well as access to professional costume and prop departments.

This year’s tickets for “The Little Mermaid” are selling quickly. To obtain tickets call the LFT box office at 1-888-779-7703.

The group works for three weeks of rehearsals in July and August to prepare for performances. Shows run twice daily: Wed., August 29 (11 am and 2 pm), Thursday, August 30 (2 pm and 7 pm), Friday, August 31 (2 pm and 7 pm) and Saturday, Sept. 1 (11 am and 2 pm). There are also performances in October for local school children.