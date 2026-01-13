Helen Ford

William Welch

WELCH, William (Bill) James – It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe. Predeceased by his parents William Elton and Helen Marie Welch. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Survived by his siblings Ruth (Roy) Olinyk, Paul (Christine) Welch, Betty Draper, David (Wilma) Welch, Grant Welch, Cindy (Rick) Sprau, Raymond Welch, Pat (Sue) Welch, Danny (Pond) Welch; stepfather to Les; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother-in-law William Draper. Bill attended Waterford District High School. After high school, Bill drove truck for Villa Nova Milk Factory, Mutarts Lumber, and for several years was a commercial fisherman out of Port Dover. After Bill retired, he delivered for The Family Shed in Port Dover. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in memory of Bill are asked to consider Juravinski Cancer Centre, 699 Concession Street, Hamilton, ON L8V 5C2. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.