William “Bill” Spain

SPAIN, William Alexander “Bill” of Port Dover at Dover Cliffs LTC, on Saturday, December 27, 2025, in his 98th year. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years Eva (2013). Cherished father and father-in-law of Glenn and Marilyn Spain of Simcoe and Karen Spain (Rafi) of Port Dover. Loving grandfather of Sara and Michael Linner, Curtis and Mihaela Spain, Brittany Chaban (Evan) and Michaela Chaban, great-grandfather of six. Predeceased by his parents Alex and Maude Spain, brother Jack and his wife Ivy, sisters Marjorie Carter and her husband Jimmy, Lucy Meade and her husband Ken, and Kay Gamble and her husband Ted. Bill was a lifelong Port Dover resident. He worked at T.A. Ivey & Sons and Ivey’s Inc. from the age of 14 until Ivey’s closed, almost 50 years of service. He was a life member of the Port Dover Kinsmen. Bill was an avid hockey fan, both for Port Dover Minor Hockey and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Friends were invited to meet with the family to share their memories of Bill at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, on Friday, January 2, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service to honour Bill’s life was held in the funeral home Chapel on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Port Dover Cemetery. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.