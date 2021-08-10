What to know about Friday, August 13th in Port Dover

FRIDAY the 13th is almost upon us.

Officially, this year’s Friday the 13th is a “non-event”. Norfolk County officials and the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit are asking people to stay home at this time out of concern for the pandemic and contagious delta variant circulating.

There will be no beer tents or food trucks at this year’s Friday the 13th. Local bars and restaurants can open to serve crowds at their reduced capacity under provincial regulations.

Camping and shuttle buses will not be available this year.

Despite this, Norfolk County recognizes that some people will still attend, especially if the weather is good, and they are making plans to control any crowds.







Downtown Port Dover will see road closures for traffic control and limited street parking.

Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. This means one-way southbound traffic on St. George Street across Walker Street and one-way northbound traffic on St. Andrew Street.

If you’re planning on driving in Port Dover on Friday, plan to be patient.

Portable washrooms will be set up around town and garbage bins have already been distributed in town by the County.

Police, fire and EMS officials have also prepared plans for the day to keep people safe.

Local bars, restaurants and retail stores can be open following provincial restrictions already in place which require reduced capacity.

Originally published August 11, 2021