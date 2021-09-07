I THOUGHT IT WAS important that I address some of the media attention that has come with the unanimous appointment of Dr. Strauss as our acting Medical Officer of Health. I’m not going to speak on behalf the Board of Health – the Board can decide to provide a formal statement if they wish, but I wanted to address the issue from my perspective.

First, let me state that Dr. Strauss doesn’t wear a tin foil hat, attend QAnon meetings or espouse conspiracy theories. He is a practicing medical doctor, a journalist and an academic who is part of the faculty at Queen’s University. Dr. Strauss works in the intensive care unit, treating COVID patients on the front line, far more COVID patients I am willing to bet than his most ardent critics who have decided to judge him and our Board of Health.

When Liberal health critic MPP John Fraser was quoted on Friday as saying Dr. Strauss opposes “life-saving public health measures,” I was deeply offended. To think that our Board of Health or I would put our residents at risk – is preposterous and cheap political theatre. Let me make this Kristal Clear, Dr. Stauss believes in vaccinations, which the last time I checked is the strongest public health measure we have available in our toolbox. Yes, he has held a critical viewpoint on some COVID19 measures – for the record, so too have I.

John Fraser went on to say that if the Premier didn’t veto the appointment of (our) MOH, then it would mean Doug Ford’s government was blatantly pandering to the anti-science fringe. Besides the fact that Fraser ought to know the bounds of provincial legislation and the fact that the Premier can’t veto an acting MOH, I would wager that each of you have at some point questioned things like:

o Why in Ontario could large corporations like Walmart remain open, while your local small businesses were shuttered?







o Why you could stand in line at the Superstore but not take a walk in the park?

o Why you could sit amongst a crowd at the beach, but not one-on-one with your hairdresser donning full PPE?