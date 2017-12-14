Water & sewer rates rising 1% in 2018

By David Judd

You will pay 75 cents a month more for household water and sewer service in 2018.

The average home will pay $79.76 a month next year, up one per cent from $79.01 a month in 2017.

Municipal water and sewer operations will cost Norfolk County $17.8 million in 2018, up $340,000 or 1.9 per cent from 2017, County Treasurer James Johnson told councillors last Tuesday.

Customers pay the entire cost of operating Norfolk’s water and sewer systems in Port Dover, Simcoe, Waterford, Delhi and Port Rowan.

Rate increases in 2018 for commercial and industrial customers will range from 1.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

For years, Norfolk’s rates have been among the highest in Ontario.

In an interview, Treasurer Johnson said his staff have not compared Norfolk’s rates with those of other municipalities lately.

He said Norfolk’s rates are high because the county has “a lot of pipe and not a lot of users per kilometre.”

Residential bills have increased by an average of four per cent a year over the last 10 years, Mayor Charlie Luke told council.

The 2018 increase of 75 cents a month is “a good piece of news,” Port Dover Coun. John Wells said in an interview.

Water rate changes

over the decade

Changes in average household water and sewer rates:

2011, up 6.3 per cent;

2012, up 7.6 per cent;

2013, up 6.4 per cent;

2014, up 0.5 per cent;

2015, up 2.4 per cent;

2016, down 9.5 per cent;

2017, up 5.5 per cent;

2018, up 1 per cent.