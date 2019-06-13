Water problem “must be solved fast” says developer

By David Judd

A proposed moratorium on new development has created a dilemma for one of Port Dover’s largest developers.

The town’s need for more municipal drinking water must be solved fast, John Lennox of Dover Coast told county councillors last Tuesday.

The moratorium, tentatively approved unanimously by councillors last Tuesday, puts into limbo more than 1,500 housing units in various stages of the planning process.

The freeze affects eight major developments, three of them at Dover Coast.

At Dover Coast, between Highway 6 and New Lakeshore Road, the moratorium affects 286 single units in South Condominiums Phases 3 and 4, plus 124 hotel units, a long-term care facility and commercial buildings.

Norfolk County announced the moratorium on May 31.

Until then, Mr. Lennox was under the impression there were no problems with water capacity for his projects.

Dover Coast sold 100 units last year.

Above: Homes being built this week at Dover Coast, between Highway 6 and New Lakeshore Road. The moratorium on new building affects the future construction of 286 units in Dover Coast’s South Condominiums Phases 3 and 4. Other developers are affected at eight major developments in Port Dover.

The development’s site for a grocery store has drawn interest from two chains.

And Mr. Lennox is close to a deal with the Ministry of Transportation to build a roundabout at Dover Coast’s entrance on Highway 6.

Port Dover needs a short-term solution and a long-term plan, Mr. Lennox said.

For the short term, the county could rent a system brought in on a tractor trailer, he said in an interview.

For the long term, the county is looking at expanding the Nelson Street water treatment plant, building a new facility or connecting to Haldimand’s water supply at Nanticoke.

A consultant’s report is expected this fall.

“They should be able to do something sooner than that,” Mr. Lennox told The Maple Leaf.

“They’re aware of the problem. Now they have to solve it.”

County staff will meet with individual developers on Friday, Pam Duesling, general manager of development and cultural services, told councillors.

The county would not accept applications for development until the moratorium is lifted.

The exception would be projects that don’t need water.

Council was expected to give the moratorium final approval last night.

It’s important to hear from the development community, Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin said in an interview.

Coun. Martin said Mr. Lennox was respectful and patient in speaking to councillors despite the frustration he must be feeling about the moratorium.