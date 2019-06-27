Volunteers to restore “Almidart” at Museum over next four years

A historic fishing tug will be restored at Port Dover’s waterfront over the next four years.

The Almidart, built by George Gamble in 1932, is one of the first Lake Erie fish tugs with an electrically welded hull.

It will be restored in phases to display at Port Dover Harbour Museum’s docks.

County councillors last Tuesday voted to go forward with the project using money already raised by the community.

Volunteers, county staff and local businesses will do most of the work planned from 2019 to 2023.

The museum bought the historically significant tug in 2005.

Fundraising paid for dock enhancements, with $30,000 left over to restore and maintain the Almidart.

The timeline to restore the Almidart:

2019 build and install doors, paint inside of hull, repaint exterior, $5,000;

2020 build and install windows, steel repairs to the boat’s body, $11,000 to $15,000;

2021 build wheelhouse interior, $2,000;

2022 repair deck interior, $5,000.

Volunteers have donated 500 hours of work over the past two years. They built and installed stern doors.

They also referred to original blueprints to construct a wooden wheelhouse representative of fish tugs from the first half of the 20th century.