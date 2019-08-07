Update: Unscheduled repairs continue at Port Dover Water Treatment Plant

Norfolk County is asking residents in Port Dover to continue their reduced water usage while staff deal with an unscheduled repair of a water filtration unit at the Port Dover Water Treatment Plant.

The damaged unit was taken offline in mid-July, and staff expect repairs to be complete around August 19.

In order to ensure adequate water supply for fire protection purposes, as well as to maintain appropriate water pressure across the system, Norfolk County asks that all residents and business owners in Port Dover continue their reduced overall water consumption – and suspend all outdoor watering – until repairs are complete.

The County’s seasonal external use of water bylaw is currently in effect. This limits outdoor watering to the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on even numbered days of the calendar (for premises with even street numbers) or odd numbered days (for premises with odd street numbers).

In light of the repairs being made at the treatment plant, however, all residents are being asked to reduce their water consumption and pause outdoor watering, regardless of the day.

Bulk water sales at the water tower will continue to be suspended until repairs are complete.

Norfolk County staff thank residents for their patience during this time.