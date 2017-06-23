Tug pulls and tug races at pier this Saturday

JOIN the fun of the tug pulls and tug races this Saturday (June 24) at Port Dover waterfront.

The Fish Tote Race in the harbour begins at 11 a.m. Organizers say “brave or crazy, we thank them all” with everyone encouraged to cheer them on.

A Barge-B-Cue will be docked at the East Pier with burgers or hot dog and all the “fixins” available. Proceeds will go for a donation to Ronald McDonald House charitable organization.

The popular Tug Pull begins at 1:00 p.m. along the East Pier. One tug will try to pull another backward. Both work tugs and fish tugs will compete for “bragging rights in this epic display of power.”

A Tug Race will take place this year about 3:00 p.m. People will be able to watch from the Port Dover beach or pier as work tugs and fish tugs race along the shoreline.

This day’s event is sponsored by Mike Scruton Marine and Scruton Marine Services “in loving memory of Peggy and Murray Scruton.”

Sailboat race arrives

Cruise sailboat race from Erie, PA to Port Dover arrives in Port Dover Saturday afternoon.

The fastest boats in a fleet of over 50 sailboats will begin arriving — depending on the wind conditions — in the early afternoon. Boats stay in Port Dover Sunday for a race around Long Point Bay and leave Monday morning for a race to Port Colborne.

This race is one of the oldest continuously run races on the Great Lakes and dates to the Annette Cup which started in 1907 between Erie, PA and Port Dover.