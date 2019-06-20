Totes races, tug pulls & more this Saturday at harbourfront

A harbourfront event that in just a few years has become a Port Dover tradition remembering some former stalwards of the marine industry.

The events take place Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Scruton Marine Inc. founded the event to honour the late Peggy Scruton but now has expanded to pay tribute to the local commercial marine and fishing industries.

This year, a new feature of the two-day event will be a fireworks display at dusk on Friday, organized by the Ryerse family to honour ‘Big Daddy’ (Dave Ryerse) who passed away earlier this year. He was a commercial fisherman all his life, and his father before him.

Also on Friday, Scruton Marine will be hosting a VIP night open to those directly involved in the commercial marine and fishing industries, as well as volunteers of the weekend event. That fish and wing fry dinner gets underway at around 5 p.m.

Above: The Tote Race at last year’s event in Port Dover harbour. Earl Hartlen photo.

On Saturday (June 22) spectators can enjoy the water sports in the harbour basin. The popular fish tote races will begin at 10:30. Pre-registered teams check-in at 10 on the East Pier. Prizes will go to the winner, plus a prize for the best team costume.

Another highlight on Saturday will be the barge-b-cue lunch served from noon until 2 p.m. People can dine as they sit under one of the tents on the pier or on the barge and listen to summer-type music. The tasty foods available include burgers, dogs and sausages with a buffet of appetizing sides. Organizers ask that people drop a donation in the collection binnacle to go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Camp Trillium equally.

At 2 p.m. the exciting Tug Pull begins in the harbour basin which is one of the most anticipated parts of the weekend harbourfront program.

The finale of this year’s tribute to commercial and fishing industries at 4 p.m. will be the uniquely Port Dover tug horn blasts as they head out into the lake for a friendly race.