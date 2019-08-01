Tom Lavin and Powder Blues Band play at South Coast Jazz Festival on Sat., Aug. 17th in Port Dover

Presented by the South Coast Cultural Society, this year’s South Coast Jazz and Blues festival on August 17 at Port Dover Community Centre and extending to August 18 at Brant Hill Inn promises to be another premier festival.

In its sixth year, tickets are selling quickly and can be purchased at southcoastjazz.com. Organizers say the best seats are sold in order of purchase.

The South Coast Jazz and Blues festival features Juno, Grammy and Order of Canada award-winning performers.

Above: Tom Lavin and Legendary Powder Blues Band play South Coast Jazz.

The headliner this year (with over a million records sold) is Canada’s Juno winning, Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band. They will be on stage at Port Dover Community Centre on August 17th.

The festival also features Juno winner on piano David Restivo, on saxophone Alison Young, on bass Ross MacIntyre, on guitar Eric St. Laurent, on drums Alyssa Falk, vocals Fawn Fritzen, Alison Young, Juliann Kuchocki.

Ojibway storyteller Aaron Bell as well as local performers will be on stage with live painters, a silent auction, vendors, local food and much more available at the festival.

The Saturday program at Port Dover Community Centre starts on the Lounge Stage at 3:15 with The Ryerse Singers followed at 4:00 with The Gale Fuller Four.

The Main Stage begins at 5:30 with The Ryerse Singers Band followed at 6:00 with Dave Restivo, Ross MacIntyre, Alyssa Falk. From 7:00 to 8:15 Eric St Laurent, Dave Restivo, Alison Young, Ross MacIntyre, Alyssa Falk joined by Fawn Fritzen, Alison Young, Juliann Kuchocki with other special guest tap dancer Ryan Foley.

At 8:45 Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band will take to the stage to entertain the crowd and play two sets during the evening.

o For nearly four decades Powder Blues has been a leading blues band. The mix of swing, blues, jazz, rock & roll and r & b has an appeal so wide that people from 7 to 70 often swing side by side at a Powder Blues concert. The Powder Blues have sold over a million records worldwide.

Band highlights include winning Canada’s Juno, headlining the world-famous Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, winning the Blues Foundation Award in Memphis, Tennessee and touring the US and Europe.

Leader Tom Lavin has written many of the band’s best-known songs including ‘Doin’ It Right’ [‘On the Wrong Side of Town’] and ‘Boppin With the Blues’.

Tom has won BCMIA awards for ‘Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter and Producer of the Year’, a Juno award for ‘Best New Band’ and the American W.C. Handy award. He has over a dozen gold, and platinum records. 2019 is the band’s 41st anniversary.

o David Restivo is an award-winning pianist and composer who was born in Lansing, Michigan and based in Toronto since 1982. He has been an influential figure in Canada’s jazz community since the late 1980s. Well-known for his work with Rob McConnell and the Boss Brass, the Mike Murley Quintet, and songwriter Marc Jordan, David has performed and recorded with such artists as Dave Holland, Curtis Fuller, Mel Tormé, Kenny Wheeler, Jon Hendricks, David Clayton-Thomas.

o Ross MacIntyre is one of the most sought after bassists in Canada. He has played on hundreds of recordings including 11 that have won or were nominated for JUNO awards. In 2011 Ross released a duet alum with the great pianist Mark Kieswetter that met with critical acclaim.

o Alison Young is a Toronto based saxophonist and composer. Since moving to Toronto in the early 2000s to study music at the University of Toronto, she has been an active presence on the jazz scene both as a leader and side-person, appearing regularly in the city’s jazz venues with a wide variety of projects. In 2017 Alison was chosen as one of the ‘Best 35 Canadian Jazz Artists under 35’ by the CBC. Later that year, she was featured in Pat LaCroix and Ted O’Reilly’s book, “Toronto Jazz Treasures” alongside many of her musical heroes.

o Born and raised in Montreal, Eric St-Laurent studied improvisation in New York before moving to Berlin where he toured with both the big and small names of the German and Scandinavian music scenes. Since returning to Toronto Eric has recorded and toured and been featured on over 50 recordings, produced multiple albums, composed scores for short films and theatre, and toured extensively.

o Alyssa Falk is a drummer, percussionist, educator, clinician and composer, based in the NYC area. Her talents and unique style have led her around the world to perform in many popular venues.