Three family practice doctors now in Port Dover medical building

An exchange of doctors at Norfolk County Medical Building, 807 St. George Street in Port Dover maintains the existing level of medical doctors at four. The switch saw Dr. Rejean Duwyn and Dr. Wahid Pabani come to Port Dover medical building to join Dr. Alison Malo in family practices, and Dr. David Ugobi in pediatrics.

The two departing medical professionals were Dr. Sukh Bajwa and Dr. Gunit Kang.

Dr. Pabani has been on staff at Norfolk General Hospital for the past two years. He is a graduate of Western University in London. He is married and the couple reside in Simcoe. Dr. Pabani enjoys cycling and snowboarding.

Dr. Duwyn recently moved to Port Dover to live, he is single. His family home is in Barrie. Dr. Duwyn is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit. For relaxation he enjoys board games, comics and plays hockey.

In the beginning, Doctors Pabani and Duwyn will share a practice in the Norfolk County Medical Building. They are accepting patients.

Dr. Alison Malo grew up in Simcoe but now resides in Port Dover. She graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School, University of Toronto and Western University. She first agreed to practice in Port Dover at a Norfolk Council meeting in the fall of 2016 and soon after opened her practice here. She likes walking and hiking.

Steve Willaert of Willaert Pharmacy reported to The Maple Leaf this week that the pharmacy will continue to be located in Norfolk County Medical Building as long as it remains a medical centre. His son, Lance Willaert has moved his Select Chiropractic office out of the building to a unit in the mall beside Mike’s No Frills supermarket.

The medical building is open week days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone number for the receptionist of the family practice doctors is 519-583-2225.

Norfolk County Medical Building is owned and operated by Norfolk County under the umbrella of the Community Services Department with General Manager Bill Cridland. The building was formerly known as Port Dover Lions Medical Centre.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>