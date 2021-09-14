Theodore Too in town

ON a successful tour of the Great Lakes this summer, Theodore Too docked in Port Dover on Monday morning after an overnight sailing from Erieau.

“We’re just really happy to be here in Port Dover and everyone seems so welcoming,” said Captain Caitlin Simpson.

“We had a long night, we were fortunate that we didn’t get caught in the worst of that storm but we saw the lightning show happening on shore,” she said.







The tug was scheduled to arrive on Saturday but was delayed by high winds on the weekend.

Theodore Too was purpose-built to be Theodore Tugboat. The tug did tours of Halifax Harbour until earlier this year when it was sold to Blair McKeil and is now based out of Hamilton.

The tug visits ports to meet families and encourage people to consider work in the marine industry. The crew also talks about Swim Drink Fish, a partnership focused on preserving waterways and keeping them viable for future generations.

The tug is expected to stay in town until Wednesday welcoming visitors to stop by and take photographs. Schedule updates will be posted to social media.

“People can just see Theodore from outside. Unfortunately, we’re not letting people aboard this year. Hopefully as restrictions ease that may be allowed next year,” said Captain Simpson.

Read more details about Theodore Too’s visit to Port Dover in this week’s Port Dover Maple Leaf newspaper.