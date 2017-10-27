Susan Thomson “Journey of Joy”

By Donna McMillan

PORT Doverite Susan Thomson will be exhibiting her “Journey of Joy” acrylic and mixed media paintings at Art Gallery @Lighthouse Festival Theatre from October 30 to December 15 with an opening reception on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited to this free event.

“I am fascinated by the energy and joy of colour,” Susan shared with the Maple Leaf.

“By observing the world around me and the spirit of life, I create my own personalities, often whimsical or mysterious in a somewhat abstract manner.”

The former commercial artist completed a Certificate in Fine Arts at Mohawk College and has taken a number of courses and retreats with renowned artists. While her style and images may change, bold colours remain, she said.

Her paintings have found homes throughout Ontario and she has recently begun offering commissioned works, transforming beloved furry friends into bright, bold, hand-painted acrylic originals.

Susan has participated in Norfolk Studio Tours as well as exhibiting at The Capital Arts Theatre in Simcoe.

Villa Nova Winery will be providing wine samples at the November 5th opening reception. The musical guest will be pianist Angela Hare.

For those who are unable to attend the opening reception, Susan’s works can be viewed anytime during opening hours at Lighthouse Festival Theatre, 247 Main Street, Port Dover.



