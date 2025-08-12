Summer Festival returns this weekend

PORT Dover’s signature celebration of the season, Summer Festival Art in the Park, is on Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The local festival organized by the Port Dover Board of Trade promises to pack Powell Park with arts, crafts, books, antiques, collectables, live music, vendors, and much more.

“There is really something for everyone,” said Board of Trade manager Jan Overend, emphasizing the diversity of things to enjoy at the event.

Summer Festival started as, and remains at its core, an event about the arts. Each year, arts and crafts vendors attend to showcase and sell their works and wares. From paintings and pottery to jewellery and woodwork, there’s always a wide range of handcrafted art pieces on display. Moreover, many artists enjoy chatting with eventgoers about their craft and pieces, offering a peek at their creative processes.

Artist of Year recognized

During the event, organizers will recognize Port Dover’s 2025 Artist of the Year, Pam Schneider. Ms. Schneider is an encaustic artist who uses beeswax to create paintings and sculptures. She’s also known for organizing Open Studios Port Dover, an event where local artists open their studios to the public.

Recipients of the honour in recent years have included Michael Barber (2022), Christina Zanella (2023), and Elizabeth Barrett Milner and Bruce (House) Milner (2024).

Used book tables popular

One of the most popular aspects of Summer Festival each year is its massive used book sale. For weeks before the event, organizers collect book donations from community members, stockpiling thousands of texts of all genres. There will be cookbooks, history, fantasy, mystery, and just about everything in between.

“We have thousand of books, all kinds of books. Some pretty interesting books; some really good quality books,” Ms. Overend said.

Keen readers typically arrive early to pick over the pile, so don’t delay if you want to see everything the book fair has in store.

Antiques and collectables

Another attractive part of Art in the Park is its antiques and collectables vendors, who bring a bevy of interesting odds and ends to browse every year. With classic Canadiana, past decades’ nostalgia, knickknacks, toys, collectors’ items, and more, there’s something in the eclectic selection to bring joy to everyone.

Ms. Overend estimated that Summer Festival features over 50 vendors this year. The large quantity ensures attendees can anticipate a diverse range of goods to peruse and purchase.

“There’s always new vendors in the arts and crafts section,” she said, which complement the organizers’ “core group” of returning vendors.

She said she’s still receiving requests from vendors interested in participating in the festival. A few local non-profit organizations will also have booths at the event.

Sidewalk sales and Main Street Market start Friday

The tables and tents in the park reflect only some of the shopping opportunities around town this weekend, as starting on Friday, there will be All Over Dover Sidewalk Sales and Main Street Market Days. Participating businesses may have special deals, sales, or products in store or on the street during the event. It’s a perfect time to shop local and support our community stores.

“Anybody and everybody has something going on this weekend,” Ms. Overend said.

Music all weekend

Local musicians will perform live in Powell Park and Elmer Lewis Parkette during the festival. This year’s lineup in the park is César Cordoba (11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.), Carrie Clark (1–2 p.m.), and Mike Lynch (2:30–5 p.m.) on Saturday, followed by Matty Simpson (11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.), Doug Feaver (12:30–2 p.m.), and Sharp Dogs (2:30–5 p.m.) on Sunday.

The parkette’s lineup this year is Nolan Gibson (11 a.m.–1 p.m.) and Art with Heart Talent Show (1:30–4:30 p.m.) on Saturday, followed by Hannah Dolson (11 a.m.–1 p.m.) and Friends of Somerset Talent Show (1:30–4:30 p.m.) on Sunday. The artists will play a fitting score for a peaceful day outdoors in downtown Port Dover.

Lots more happening

Face painting will be available for young eventgoers. Some vendors will have merchandise for kids, and there will be children’s books available at the book fair.

First Port Dover Scouts will serve warm food and cold drinks in the park, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and pancakes. After years of requests, organizers have also secured “a candy floss trailer” to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Throughout the festival, Main St. will be closed from Chapman St. W. to Market St. E. to create a pedestrian shopping mall. Market St. E. and Park St., which run alongside Powell Park, will also be closed. Road closures begin at 7 a.m. on Friday and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Though Market St. W. remains under construction, the county plans for it to be open during Summer Festival, meaning pedestrians can walk on the road throughout the weekend.

Ms. Overend mentioned that the Board of Trade is seeking fresh faces with new ideas to help organize future Summer Festivals. She said the work may involve going to other arts and crafts shows to scope out vendors and offering new ideas for the event.

“It’s great fun,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with Summer Festival should contact Ms. Overend at info@portdover.ca or call 519-583-1314. For more information about the event, go to portdoversummerfestival.com.

—

Originally published August 13, 2025