Student restores monument at Port Ryerse Memorial Church

By Heather Walters

EMMA Smout, a grade 10 student at Simcoe Composite School, spent a large part of the summer of 2021 restoring the lettering on a monument of historical significance located in the side yard of Memorial Church, Port Ryerse.

Since the monument was erected 27 years ago, the lettering inscribed into the stone had become unreadable. The SCS student took on the challenge of repainting each letter, a tedious task that required patience and a steady hand.







Community member Jack Addison stated that the cost to have this lettering repainted was beyond any available funds.

When Emma Smout offered to repaint the lettering on the monument in exchange for volunteer hours, Mr Addison gladly took her up on it. He obtained the special paint required and provided any other necessary supplies she needed.