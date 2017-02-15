‘Strong Start’ literacy program at Lakewood

By Heather Walters

VOLUNTEERS Jessica MacLean and Angie Long celebrated the graduation recently of several Lakewood students from the Strong Start Literacy Program.

Shown above are primary students Paul, Leah and Fisher who enjoyed the pizza party that followed the completion of their Round One reading sessions.

Strong Start is a one-on-one, play and game based reading initiative embraced by Lakewood School and manned by qualified volunteers.

The program is designed to build reading confidence in young students as a base for stronger academics throughout their school years. Volunteer Jessica MacLean stated that among her many volunteer duties at the school, the Strong Start hours are by far the most rewarding. “Just to see them light up when they learn a new word or reach a new level of understanding is just wonderful,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a Strong Start Literacy volunteer can learn more about the program at www.strongstart.com or drop by the office anytime during school hours. Volunteers are required to submit a police check, undergo some training and must commit to a minimum of one hour per week in the classroom. Round One of Strong Start has just completed. Round Two will begin after March Break.