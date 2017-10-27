StreetCity Realty opens in Port Dover

STREETCITY Realty Inc. launched its newest branch office at the No Frills Plaza in Port Dover.

The StreetCity branch is managed by local realtor Peter Butler, who said, “I was attracted to working with StreetCity because of the company’s fresh approach. Port Dover is prime for such an innovative and client focused organization and I know that our local salespeople will embrace our entry into this wonderful real estate market.”

StreetCity is headquartered in London with branches in eleven Ontario communities and plans to open more.

At the ribbon cutting was StreetCity CEO Costa Poulopoulos. He noted, “StreetCity is truly on a roll, with branches opening up across Ontario,” adding “we are so pleased to be in Port Dover where the residential real estate market remains robust.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke welcomed StreetCity to the community saying “Norfolk County is one of the fast-growing counties outside of a highly urban area in all of Ontario. The population has grown seven per cent in the last year so the timing is ripe for your entry into this community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have you.”

StreetCity is Canadian-owned, independent and is not a franchise. StreetCity is a partner of Peerage Realty Partners Inc. of Toronto, which provides financial backing and expert resources for its partner companies.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>