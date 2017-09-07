South Coast Special Needs Kids receive $16,900 for sports from 100 Women Who Care Norfolk

Submitted by Kathy Caskenette

SOUTH Coast Special Needs Kids will spend the $16,900 they received from 100 Women Who Care Norfolk on a new golf cart and new sledges for hockey.

This will bring their current fleet of golf carts to a total of two. The cart resides at Springview Farms Golf Course.

South Coast Special Needs Kids is a registered charity that serves 35-40 special needs children and young adults in Norfolk County. Their motto is “Every Kid Can”.

The group organizes special outings for the kids such as hockey, bowling, baseball, golf, etc. These extra curricular activities are not funded by any government agency.

Since its inception, 100 Women Who Care Norfolk has now raised more than $214,000 for 14 Norfolk charities. To learn more about this group, visit www.100womenwhocare norfolk.ca

