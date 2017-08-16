South Coast Jazz festival brings top musicians

The fourth annual South Coast Jazz festival is set to go this weekend.

It opens on Friday, August 18 and runs until Sunday.

Organizer Juliann Kuchocki reports this year’s event will perform in three local locations; Port Dover Community Centre, the outdoor Sunwing Patio Stage beside Port Dover Arena and a Harbour Street Party.

There will be other program events at Norfolk Arts Centre in Simcoe and Burning Kiln Winery near St. Williams.

The organizer reports the list of musicians for the 2017 South Coast Jazz Festival “is impressive” with the ‘Red Hot Ramble’ opening this year’s festival on the main stage.”

Another big name group on August 18 is Jane Bunnett and her all-female band Marqueque. She has performed around the world to international acclaim, winning five Juno Awards, two Grammy nominations and she is a member of the Order of Canada.

The three-day program lists many other top musicians. Also performing will be Rob Piltch, Dee Dee and the Dirty Martinis, Colin Hunter & Joe Sealy Quartet, Mark Kelso, Bill King, Avery Raquel, Jeanine Mackie Band, Sharp Dogs, Susan Low-Beer, Route 6, Go Dog Go, Hannah Dolson, GOH, Thom Atkins, Natolie MacDonald, The Latin Jazz Ensemble of the Royal Conservatory, Humber College.

The vast array of music is planned to please every music lover.

Organizer Juliann Kuchocki commented, “music is a healing gift and illuminates lives, creating the best lasting memories,” adding “people should come to South Coast Jazz Festival to make memories with their family and friends.”

To add to the entertainment venue there will be Canada’s famed Illusionist Lucas Wilson.

Also on Friday and Saturday there will be free all-day movies showing in Port Dover Arena, films featuring Canadian music and singers. Organizer Kuchocki explains “everything Canadian” with people coming in and going out as they please.

As well Chrissy’s Catering will be on site. There is also food and merchandise vendors. There will be food and wine pairings. as well as a Silent Auction for two sunwing.ca Florida flights.

Part of the proceeds from the event go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Prices for the 2017 South Coast Jazz Festival are: Season Pass to all South Coast Jazz Festival shows all year long $150; 3-day VIP pass $99; 3-day General Admission pass $39; 1-day VIP Pass $55.

Full information on schedule and tickets at www.southcoastjazz.com

