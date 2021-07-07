Simcoe couple wins $9.44-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Margaret and Mark Peters of Simcoe have that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 top prize worth $9,440,109.40 in the June 12, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. The pair also won $2 on their ENCORE selection bringing their total winnings to $9,440,111.40! Lottery officials announced the win July 7th.

Margaret and Mark, married grandparents, said they are regular lottery players. “I checked our ticket the Monday morning after the draw, matching our numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca. I noticed the first three numbers matched thought the last ones were familiar,” Margaret shared. “I took a closer look and realized we won. I screamed for Mark at the top of my lungs!”

Mark came running into the room to see what was wrong and noticed his wife shaking and emotional. “It’s emotional and surreal to think our ticket was worth $9 million,” he said.

The pair are going to pay off their kid’s mortgages, purchase themselves each a new vehicle, and Margaret will join Mark in retirement. “We are going to enjoy our health and wealth traveling the world and spending time with family when it’s safe,” smiled Margaret.

 

