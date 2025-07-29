Silver Lake Market’s 25th anniversary

By Donna McMillan

IN early January 2000, Doug Long, then the chair of the Port Dover Lions Club’s Silver Lake Committee, proposed the opening of a farmers’ market in the former Ivey’s flower supply building at the Lions Silver Lake Park property.

It would require a lot of work by volunteers and contractors, but he felt the 4,000 square foot building had great potential to serve the community and provide another outlet for local meats, fish and produce for farmers and vendors. Both the committee members and the full Port Dover Lions Club voted in favour.

Today, Lion Rick Weatherill is chair of the Silver Lake Market—a role he inherited from long-time market supporter Dennis Pascoe.

The Saturday morning market runs year-round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a thriving success. Mr. Weatherill estimated 300-plus people visit the market regularly and 100-plus people enjoy breakfast and socializing in Walt’s Kitchen.

Walt’s Kitchen is a local gathering spot. On the Maple Leaf’s visit, Adele Pelland, Lions Club president Nigel Kean, Zhenya Karida, and Tony Ball were busy prepping for breakfast.

The market has 14 regular vendors as well as seasonal vendors. Mr. Weatherill shared that the Lions are renovating additional space to create a three-season area with four vendor stalls to accommodate those who cannot stay outdoors in the colder, rainier seasons of the year.

Some of the vendors include Europa Market, DeKonings Butcher, Fiedler’s Deli, Den Besten Trout Farm, Adventure Foods, Marianne Pankhurst’s My Pantree Prepared Foods, TnT Treats, Down to Earth fruit and veggies, Aunt Jo-Anne’s Cupboard, Farm on the 14th, and Hounds of Erie Winery. Outside, Rob Clark sells everything from asparagus and strawberries to peppers and potatoes.

Mr. Long, a long-time Port Dover resident, said the Lions Club purchased the Silver Lake property on the suggestion of his father, Walt Long, who had been a vice-president at Ivey’s. At the time, the Port Dover Lions Club depended on working at a bingo hall in Simcoe to raise money for community projects, he said.

While the club was busy establishing a park at Silver Lake, Mr. Long thought members might be receptive to the idea of a farmers’ market in the former Ivey’s building. He said the club used the Simcoe Market as a blueprint. It was agreed the market would feature foods and not become a flea market.

Following approval, Mr. Long said many came forward to do drywall, plumbing, and electrical work. “Everyone had their own specialties to convert the building to what you see now.”

A Maple Leaf article from the spring of 2000 showed the late Brian Wintemute balancing on stilts as he put finishing touches to the interior walls. Mr. Long mentioned the late Marty and Donna Forsyth, Peter Slaman, and Wayne Roberts all contributed to the market’s success, as did Jim Fekete, who did significant work on the building.

On market days, Mr. Long said he believed in sight and smell being a big draw. He and his father set up a barbecue outside where they sold chicken and peameal served on buns. This was a forerunner of what became known as Walt’s Kitchen, named after Walt Long.

Jeremy DeKoning now staffs the DeKoning Meats section at the market where Murry DeKoning was an original vendor and provided the peameal that the kitchen offered to market visitors. He has been appreciative of all the customers who have visited them over the years. Mr. DeKoning noted there has been a change in the demographics of shoppers at the market over the years. In the early years, there were more customers shopping for families. Now, he said, there are more retirees and semi-retirees attending who are looking for smaller portions. He said DeKonings still works with the same producers and sells 99 per cent local products.

Mr. Long said there was some early discussion about whether the market should run year-round. However, he recalled that Eric Jensen spoke eloquently about keeping it going throughout the winter and the market continued.

Dennis McCutcheon was also an early vendor, offering vegetables and fruit. Now, his granddaughter Izzy Pender and her boyfriend Ian MacNeil-Ross are selling in the same location in the market building.

Everyone is invited to visit the Silver Lake Market at 320 St. Patrick Street beside Silver Lake every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Originally published July 16, 2025